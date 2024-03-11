What happened to Halo Branton? Investigation underway as abducted New York baby girl found dead

Halo Branton, a 10-month-old abducted baby whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on Sunday, March 10, 2024, was found dead in the area of the General Electric campus in Schenectady, Lt. Ryan Macherone said in a press conference.

Branton was abducted while wrapped in a Minnie Mouse blanket from her home at 12th Street and Campbell Avenue in Schenectady on Saturday night. Later on Sunday, Macherone, in a press conference, announced that the child, who would have turned a year old on April 14, was found in the area of the General Electric campus in Schenectady before she was taken to Ellis Hospital and pronounced dead.

Halo Branton was taken from her home around 9:15 Saturday evening

Schenectady police have launched an investigation into the death of 10-month-old Halo Branton. According to Channel 13 News, Branton was abducted at 12th Street and Campbell Avenue around 9:15 pm Saturday. Authorities were alerted around 11 pm. It is unclear who called 911.

Police, who believed the child was in imminent danger, issued an amber alert and said she was last seen wearing white sweatpants with brown and tan flowers, a long-sleeve, light pink shirt with a butterfly design. At the time, an amber alert said:

"The Schenectady Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Campbell Avenue and 12th Street, in Schenectady at about 9:15 PM on 3/9/2024."

The circumstances surrounding her abduction and details about the potential suspect were undisclosed. Shortly after her abduction, in an ambiguous statement, Nyree, a cousin of Halo's father, told Channel News 13 she had concerns about a family member.

Expand Tweet

Later that day, in an abrupt update, the New York State Police said the Amber Alert had been canceled and Halo had been located. In a press conference, Lt. Ryan Macherone told reporters that the toddler was found in the area of the General Electric campus.

It’s still unclear how Halo ended up on the General Electric property or if she was still alive when police found her. Macherone declined to disclose additional information, citing an active investigation. However, he said a criminal investigation has been launched into her death.

"It's to be treated as a criminal investigation. The New York State Police are working side-by-side on this. We're at the infancy of the investigation at this point," Lt Macherone said.

No one is in custody at this time, but police asked people with any information to reach out to law enforcement.