What happened to Laura Camille Harris? GoFundMe raises over $25,000 as missing Chesterfield teen found dead

A GoFundMe campaign for Laura Camille Harris confirmed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, that the 17-year-old missing Chesterfield girl was found dead after she disappeared earlier this month.

Laura Camille Harris, last seen on March 4, 2024, in Midlothian, VA, in Chesterfield County, was listed as a runaway in the Chesterfield police department system, WTVR reported.

Three days after her disappearance, Laura was allegedly found dead in a wooded area near Charter Colony on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by a community member, which has raised over $25,000. Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown at the time of writing this article.

Community rallies Laura Camille Harris' family in wake of her passing

A GoFundMe campaign launched in the wake of Laura Camille Harris’ death by community members to render financial assistance to the teen’s devastated mother has raised over $25,000, surpassing the initial target of $20,000.

The fundraiser said the teen’s mother, Johanna Harrison, was notified of her daughter’s death on Thursday, three days after she was reported missing.

“Johanna recently lost her daughter Today she was the missing teenager in Chesterfield County unfortunately a mother's worst nightmare came to a tragic ending today when she got notified that her daughter had been found in a wooded area near Charter Colony.”

The fundraiser urged community members to render aid to the teen’s grieving mother to cover the funeral costs.

“It would be greatly appreciated if anyone could donate to help her in this difficult time with unexpected funeral costs and time out of work which she needs to have time for herself and loved ones around her. Please please help this amazing family. Thank y’all so much.”

Laura Camille Harris’s disappearance was highlighted by the Aware Foundation on Tuesday, March 5, a day after the 16-year-old juvenile was last seen in Midlothian, VA, in Chesterfield County.

The foundation urged people to reach out to authorities with any information, as the teen’s family was concerned for her safety. In a Facebook post, the foundation wrote:

“Her clothing description is unknown. Laura has three earrings in each ear. Her family is concerned for her safety. If you have any information on Laura’s whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or call 911. Case # 2403040329.”

Shortly after the GoFundMe campaign announced the teen’s demise, a community member shared a link for the fundraiser in a Facebook post and urged people to donate to the campaign.

Community members also rallied around the victim’s devastated family, with over five hundred people donating to the campaign. A former neighbor, Brett Stanaland, who gave to the fundraiser, wrote:

“I had the pleasure of being neighbors with the Harris family several years ago. Johanna and her daughters were nothing but kind to anybody. The loss of Laura at such a young age is an unspeakable tragedy. She undoubtedly had so much more to give this world.”

As the community grapples with the tragic incident, authorities have yet to disclose additional information on the case.