What happened to Camryn Herriage? GoFundMe raises over $26,000 as beloved social media influencer critically injured in hit-and-run crash

A GoFundMe for beloved social media influencer Camryn Herriage has raised over $26,000 as she continues to fight for her life in a Texas hospital after she was struck by an alleged drunk driver in a hit-and-run that also claimed the life of her friend on February 10, 2024.

According to Fox 4, Camryn Herriage was waiting at a stoplight in a car along with her college roommate, Sara House, and three friends when the driver of a Ford pickup barreled into the back of the vehicle. While Sara House died from injuries at the site, Camryn Herriage and the others in the car were rushed to a hospital where she remains on a ventilator in the ICU.

According to witnesses at the scene cited in an arrest affidavit, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Carmen Guerrero, who tried to flee the scene on foot, reportedly appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the crash.

Guerrero, who left her wallet in the truck, was later tracked down by police. She is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains behind bars in the Dallas County Jail.

Camryn Herriage graduated from college in December 2023

According to the GoFundMe organized by the victim’s best friend, Savonnah Payne, at the behest of her mother Shirley Herriage, the crash resulted in a torn aorta, a broken C1, brain swelling, bleeding, and over 20 breaks throughout Camryn Herriage’s body.

The fundraiser said the victim, who is dependent on a ventilator, had undergone four surgeries and still faces two surgeries, including months in the ICU as she continues to recover from the ordeal.

The fundraiser, which remarked on the victim’s unwavering resilience and perseverance, said Camryn Herriage’s mom, who is a real estate agent, is unable to cope with mounting medical bills. The fundraiser said they are requesting the community’s assistance to alleviate some of the financial costs incurred as her daughter continues to fight for her life. The fundraiser read:

“The road to recovery is expected to be long and filled with obstacles. Doctors anticipate a recovery period of at least two years, during which Camryn will face significant challenges, including adapting to life with a wheelchair. The financial toll on the Herriage family, who rely on commission-based income, is immense. The priority, understandably, is Camryn's recovery, which puts an additional strain on their financial resources.”

At the time of writing this article over three hundred people had donated to the fundraiser. According to Fox, Herriage, who graduated from Texas Tech University in December 2023, has 32,000 followers on TikTok.