What happened to Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel? GoFundMe raises over $14,000 as American couple reported missing in Caribbean

American couple Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel have been reported missing since Sunday, February 19, 2024, after they disappeared from their yacht, Simplicity, last seen anchored near Grand Anse Beach, Grenada. The abandoned yacht was later found on the coast of St. Vincent.

According to Caribbean Compass Magazine, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, a retired couple from New England, were reportedly spending the winter cruising the Eastern Caribbean. Executive Director Tatja Hopman of The Salty Dawg Sailing Association (SDSA) was alerted to the abandoned vessel's presence on a beach along the south coast of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

According to ABC, the couple was last sighted by their boating neighbor at the Grenada dock on Sunday, as they were seen entering a restaurant. According to the magazine, the couple were members of SDSA, and their live member’s tracking map indicated that the yacht had been anchored in Grenada before it was found anchored off St. Vincent.

Shortly after, local police began looking for the missing couple upon discovering signs of apparent violence aboard the yacht. Authorities then discovered that three dangerous inmates, Ron Mitchell, Trevon Robertson, and Abita Stanislaus, had escaped from a Grenada police station. It was revealed that three fugitives allegedly used the yacht to travel to a neighboring Caribbean country before they were re-captured by police in St. Vincent on Wednesday.

Police are reportedly “working on leads that suggest that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process," ABC reported.

Fundraiser launched on behalf of Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel's sons

Following the disappearance, a friend of the victim's son, Jessica Mause, organized a GoFundMe on behalf of seasoned sailor Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel’s family. The fundraiser, which has raised over $14,000 of the $75,000 target amount, was organized on behalf of Kathy's son, Nick Buro, and Ralph's son, Bryan Hendry. The organizer, Jessica Mause, said she was a friend of Nick Buro.

The fundraiser described Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel as experienced adventurers who spent their retirement sailing aboard their yacht, Simplicity, spending summers in New England and winters in the Caribbean.

According to Caribbean Compass Magazine, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel had sailed their yacht Simplicity in the Caribbean Rally from Hampton, VA, to Antigua in 2023 and were spending winter in the Caribbean at the time of their disappearance.

Although the victims have not yet been found, the fundraiser alleges that the couple lost their lives in a senseless act of violence. The fundraiser said:

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the senseless act of violence that tragically claimed the lives of husband and wife, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel. Their lives ended in unimaginable tragedy on Sunday, February 19th, off the shores of Grand Anse Beach, Grenada.”

The fundraiser said the money raised through the campaign would go towards “recovering the vessel and belongings, covering funeral costs, and providing support to the grieving families as they try to comprehend the depth of this tragedy.”

According to ABC, the escaped fugitives were all reportedly charged with robbery with violence before their escape. According to investigators, one of the prisoners, Ron Mitchel, was also facing attempted rape and indecent assault charges.