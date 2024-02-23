Who was Wyatt Banks? GoFundMe raises over $60,000 as UGA student passes away in tragic incident

The University of Georgia (UGA) community is mourning the loss of Wyatt Banks, a freshman at the university and a sorority member of The Kappa Sigma Beta Lambda Chapter.

Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

According to a press release by UGA, Wyatt Banks was reportedly found dead in Brumby Hall University housing on Wednesday night, February 21, 2024. A GoFundMe organized by Wyatt’s sorority brothers revealed he died of suicide.

In the press release, the university disclosed that they had been dealing with two tragedies in 24 hours. As per Yahoo, a female student from Augusta University was found dead on the UGA campus on Thursday.

“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University. Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one of our students in Brumby Hall last night. And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students," the press release reads.

UGA student Wyatt Banks was a member of Morehead Honors College

In the wake of his passing, Wyatt Banks sorority brothers from the Kappa Sigma Beta Lambda sorority organized a fundraiser to render financial assistance to his family and raise awareness about suicide.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Wyatt, who was a member of Morehead Honors College, was enrolled in Terry College of Business in 2023. He was also studying political science at the UGA School of Public and International Affairs and was set to graduate in 2027. The fundraiser, which has raised over $60,000 of the $75,000 target amount, said:

“Wyatt diligently excelled in academics, as a member of Morehead Honors College, and was always eager to help his friends in school whenever they needed it.”

The sorority revealed they were all baffled by Wyatt Banks' sudden passing, as they had no inkling he was struggling with his mental health. Wyatt, who was known for his infectious smile and laugh, was described as a social individual.

“With all these redeeming qualities of Wyatt, you would think there would be no problems with him at all, and that's the issue. Hiding many of his deepest emotions from his friends, family, and brothers, Wyatt was alone in his struggles and sadly resorted to the most desperate solution.”

The sorority said they want to raise awareness towards mental health/suicide and prevent future incidents.

“No matter who you are, your life matters, and know that there are people who want to help. Our only desire is to spread the word that it is a necessity to reach out, find help, and talk to people when you are in a situation of need, no matter how big or small.”

As the UGA community grappled with the loss, on Thursday, the university announced a nursing student was found dead on campus. The student who was in a partnership special degree nursing program offered by Augusta University died under suspicious circumstances, 11 Alive reported. The UGA police are currently investigating the incident.

