Alyssa Cordova and Laticha Bracero GoFundMe raises over $34,000 as horrifying video shows crash that killed Chicago mother-daughter duo

A horrifying video circulating online showed the moment Chicago mother-daughter duo Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were killed after being hit by a speeding driver. They were on their way back from Drake's concert in St. Louis, Missouri.

The incident occurred on February 14, 2024. The video, shared by Collin Rugg on X, showed Laticha Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, leaving Drake's concert when a speeding car, which drove through the red light, rammed into them while they were at the intersection.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature.

Riverfront Times reported that Laticha Bracero died at the scene. Her daughter, Alyssa Cordova, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other teen girls and a 61-year-old woman were also reportedly injured in the crash.

Laticha Bracero was a supervisor at Wintrust Bank

In the wake of the crash, a GoFundMe campaign organized by a family member, Michelle L Del Bosque.

Laticha Bracero, Michelle's sister, was described as a dedicated mother, loving sister, niece/cousin, and a supervisor at Wintrust Bank. Alyssa Cordova, the only daughter of Laticha, was reportedly going to college and working part-time at the Starbucks at the time of the fatal crash.

The fundraiser said on the day of the crash, Bracero was escorting her daughter, Alyssa, to the Drake event. The fundraiser, which has raised over $34,000 of the $100,000 target amount, said:

“The family is currently trying to bring them home and give them the best service possible with hopes to lay them to rest amongst other family members. The family is extremely devastated by this horrific tragedy. We appreciate the love and outpour from everyone in both the Chicago area and St. Louis. We thank everyone so much for everything.”

In response to the overwhelming support from community members, the organizer Michelle L Del Bosque expressed gratitude on the page, writing:

“Thank you to everyone for your donations. Words can't even come close to how much our family appreciates everyone that came together across the country.”

Suspect in Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova accident released from custody

According to Riverfront Times, the driver of the vehicle responsible for the fatal crash was identified as Monte Henderson, 22. The suspect, who was also injured in the crash, was reportedly arrested shortly after the incident and charged with two counts each of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter.

According to STL Today, he was released from custody on February 16 on a $20,000 (£15,800) bail. The low bail bail amount was attributed to the suspect having no prior felonies.