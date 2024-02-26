What happened to Melody Hoffman? Three Iowa men arrested in murder of 20-year-old woman found dead near Amana Lily Lake

Three Iowa men were arrested in connection to the brutal murder of 20-year-old Melody Hoffman, who was found strangled, beaten, and stabbed at Lily Lake in Amana on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

According to Law and Crime, on Sunday, The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body found in a picnic area near Amana Lake. Upon arrival, they found Hoffman dead at the scene. An autopsy report later determined Hoffman died by strangulation, but also suffered from stab and slash wounds throughout her body.

Shortly after, McKinley Louisma, 23, Dakota Van Patten, 18, and Logan Kimpton, 18, were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Melody Hoffmann. Authorities claimed McKinley Louisma was in a relationship with Melody Hoffman.

The suspect was also reportedly dating another person at the time of the incident, but authorities did not name them. It is unclear if the other individual was arrested in connection to the crime.

Melody Hoffman murder suspects were seen on camera buying gloves and two machetes before the murder

Detailing the incident, police said Melody Hoffman’s boyfriend, McKinley Louisma and Dakota Van Patten, picked her up at 11 pm on February 17 and took her to Morgan Creek Park in Linn County, per Law and Crime. Prior to picking up Hoffman, surveillance footage showed Louisma and Van Patten at a Walmart, where they bought gloves and two machetes.

The third suspect, Logan Kimpton, reportedly admitted to police that he was at the Walmart with the other two suspects buying the supplies, but “chickened out” of the murder, as per Huff Post.

According to court documents cited in Law and Crime, Louisma allegedly admitted to police that he and Van Patten bound Hoffman’s wrists with duct tape before beating and then strangling her.

After the murder, the duo reportedly placed her in the trunk of his car and drove her around to several locations before ripping off her clothes and dumping her body in the pond, according to Law & Crime. Police said the suspects went to a convenience store to buy cigars after the murder.

Cops reportedly recovered a phone case and an Apple Watch with blood on it in Louisma’s car. They also reportedly found a bungee cord, towing rope and clothing matching what Hoffman was wearing the night she died.

McKinley Louisma and Dakota Van Patten were both charged with first-degree murder. Kimpton was charged with assault with injury, willful injury, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

In a Facebook post, Melody Hoffman’s family, who described her as a “sweet caring young lady with the biggest heart,” said a memorial fund was set up at Collins Community Credit Union.