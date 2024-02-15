What happened to Jonathan Mauk? GoFundMe raises over $21,000 as California grandfather killed in Walmart fender bender shooting

California grandfather Jonathan Mauk was fatally shot while trying to apologize for a fender bender last week, Fox reported. The incident reportedly unfolded on February 5, 2024, in the parking lot at Walmart in Highland, California.

Jonathan Mauk, 59, was involved in a minor vehicle collision in the parking lot at Walmart in Highland when he was backing up his Camaro, which collided with the suspect's vehicle. Mauk was getting out of the car to apologize when the driver, identified as 37-year-old Shawntece Norton, shot and killed Mauk before fleeing the scene.

According to Fox, Norton was arrested and charged with murder on February 6, 2024. She is being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center.

Community offers support to Jonathan Mauk's family in wake of Walmart shooting

In the wake of the tragic shooting that claimed the life of 59-year-old California grandfather Jonathan Mauk, his oldest son Matthew Mauk organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help the shattered family navigate through the devastating loss of a loved one.

The victim’s family has received overwhelming support from the community, who swarmed the fundraising page with an outpouring of love and support and helped raise over $21,000, surpassing the initial target of $15,000. The fundraiser described the victim as an amazing man beloved in the community.

Matthew Mauk wrote:

“My father was an amazing man, loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He leaves behind three sons, two grandchildren, and a legacy that cannot be described. This GoFundMe is being created due to the overwhelming support we have received and by request to help.”

Jonathan Mauk's oldest son, Matthew Mauk, told ABC his father was headed to the Walmart store to buy soda and salt to make his family his homemade beef.

Matthew said witnesses at the scene told him that his father, who felt responsible for backing into the suspect’s car, was getting out to apologize when he was shot, in a senseless act of violence.

"I can't even put into words why that happened or what would go through a person's mind to make that seem like an acceptable action. None of it makes sense. From what witnesses told me my dad felt responsible. He was the one to blame so he got out of the car to apologize and that is when the other person shot him."

Matthew said that there was no real damage to the car involved in the minor collision.

"There is a scratch on the fender. There is not a dent, there is no real damage. There is a scratch. That is the extent of the collision that he lost his life over."

Meanwhile, the suspect, who has pleaded not guilty, is due back in court on February 15.

