Yanaisa Pulido GoFundMe raises over $14,000 as EMT killed in Fort Lauderdale crash

A GoFundMe page has identified Yanaisa Pulido as the good samaritan killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, February 11, 2024. According to WSVN, Yanaisa Pulido, a 23-year-old off-duty EMT, lost her life while assisting injured victims of a crash on Sunday morning.

The initial crash reportedly spurred a chain reaction, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of the off-duty EMT (Emergency Medical Technician).

According to the station, Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units initially responded to reports of a crash near State Road 84 around 4 a.m. on Sunday after a red Kia Forte lost control and collided with a concrete median wall. Shortly after, authorities learned a black Mercedes-Benz SUV then struck the red Kia.

Yanaisa Pulido, who was heading home with her partner, reportedly exited her vehicle to assist the victims when she was struck by a silver Cadillac ATS after it collided with the vehicles at the crash site. Yanaisa Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the ATS and two passengers were also injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. Reportedly, her partner was also injured in the crash, as reported by WSVN.

Yanaisa Pulido graduated from Hialeah Fire Cadet Program in 2019

In the wake of the devastating crash, a friend named Dayami Apaulaza organized a fundraiser on behalf of Yanaisa Pulido’s family to help cover the funeral expenses. The fundraiser, seeking $20,000, has already raised over $14,000 at the time of writing this article.

The fundraiser stated that Pulido was heading home with her partner after her EMT shift when she was tragically killed while assisting victims of a crash. The organizer wrote:

“As she was tending to the victim of the crash, another car came from behind and crashed into them both, killing Yanaisa on impact and severely injuring her partner. All Yanaisa wanted to do was help people and save lives. We are asking for help from the community that she loved so much. Please help us honor this hero.”

The organizer revealed that Pulido, who aspired to help people, graduated from the Hialeah Fire Cadet program in 2019 after finishing her EMT and Fire Academy training. The victim was reportedly working as an EMT at Miami Dade Ambulance at the time of the crash. The GoFundMe said:

“Yanaisa was a hero and wanted to help people however she could. Her dream was to be a first responder and save lives.”

The organizer of the fundraiser added,

“She was a hard worker and worked as an EMT at Miami Dade Ambulance while she was going to school. Everyone who met her was a better person for it.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed additional details, including an update on the injured victims of the crash.

