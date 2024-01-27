Who was DJ Slick Rick? Real name and more explored as GoFundMe raises more than $3,000 for artist found decapitated inside home

Popular Memphis DJ Slick Rick, whose real name is Rick Buchanan, was reportedly found decapitated inside his Berclair home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, TMZ reported. DJ Slick Rick was 59 years old at the time of his death.

According to the outlet, Rick Buchanan, popularly known as "Slick Rick" in the area, with no affiliation to Behind Bars rapper Slick Rick, was found dead by his brother John Buchanan.

Briefly describing the gruesome scene, John Buchanan told FOX13 reporter Walter Murphy that on Wednesday he walked into his brother’s home and found the latter with his pants down and coat pulled up above his neck. Upon closer inspection, he discovered his sibling was decapitated.

“I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse.”

DJ Slick Rick was shot in 2014 during a robbery outside a nightclub in Memphis

DJ Slick Rick was a once popular and beloved DJ in Memphis who was often found performing in the area. In a recent interview with Fox 13, Rick’s brother John Buchanan revealed his sibling had become a recluse and shied away from social life, staying home with his dog Lucky after he was shot during a robbery outside a nightclub in Memphis in 2014.

TMZ reported that Memphis PD has yet to determine the cause of death for Rick Buchanan, aka DJ Slick Rick. According to police, there were no immediate signs of foul play, but they were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account organized by the victim's sister, Ashley Buchanan, revealed her brother was an ardent champion of the Memphis music scene and was often found promoting and playing local music at The Stage Stop.

The fundraiser, which implored people to donate to cover funeral costs, also said that they hope to donate to a local charity in Rick’s name, as her late brother was a charitable person who supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA. He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others. He was also a champion of Memphis music and took pride in presenting, playing, and promoting local music at The Stage Stop.”

At the time of writing this story, the fundraiser asking for $10,000 has raised more than $3,000. The late DJ’s sister also thanked people for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of her sibling’s gruesome death.

“We appreciate the Stage Stop and Memphis music family for showing up and sending all of the love. Please post all the photos and memories you want to share, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you and ROCK ON.”

The Memphis Police Department declined to disclose additional information, citing an active investigation.

