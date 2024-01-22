Who was Kendall Bost? GoFundMe raises more than $6,100 as Concord School teacher passes away in tragedy 

The community is mourning the loss of beloved Concord School teacher Kendall Bost, who passed away in a tragic accident over the weekend. A friend, Tessa Holmes Kluttz, revealed on Facebook that Bost, a 29-year-old teacher at Concord Middle School in North Carolina, was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Kluttz, who described the late teacher as a gifted educator and an inspiring mentor, also penned an emotional tribute alongside a link to a GoFundMe page organized by community member Lindsey Swanger to assist Bost’s family with unforeseen funeral costs. The page, which has raised more than $6,100, surpassing the initial ask of $5000, read as follows:

“We are all devastated by Kendall’s loss and no one is ever prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Kendall the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”

In a press release, Concord Middle school also confirmed Kendall Bost's passing, noting he will be remembered for his kindness, humor and devotion to his students.

Tributes pour in as beloved Concord School teacher Kendall Bost passes away

Per his LinkedIn, Kendall Bost, a graduate of Appalachian State University obtained a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government in 2018 before he began teaching at the Concord Middle School in 2022.

Despite working at the school for a short period, he left a lasting impression on the community, as evidenced by friends and colleagues who took to social media to express their devastation over the tragic loss of a beloved community member.

Tessa Holmes Kluttz described Kendall Bost as an incredible young man, and revealed he found his passion in teaching after briefly floundering on the heels of graduating from college. Per his LinkedIn, Bost worked as a barista, at Westrock Coffee for three years before he began teaching at the Concord school. In the Facebook post about Bost, Klutz added:

“He had phenomenal potential as an educator and was a strong role model for our boys. It is a tragedy that further generations of boys won’t be able to learn directly from him. I find comfort in knowing that the 300 or so kids he got to reach before he left this earth will take a piece of him with them.”

The school’s sports team, Concord High Athletic Boosters, revealed that Bost not only played for Concord High while he was a student, but he was also a teacher and a coach at the school. In a Facebook post, Concord High Athletic Boosters honored the late teacher and wrote:

"The community of Concord lost a great one. Kendall Bost played at Concord High and went on to teach and coach at Concord Middle. He worked hard to nurture and lift up the kids at CMS, especially the young men. He will be missed, but the mark he made on these young men will never be forgotten."

In a string of social media posts, several people spoke about Kendall Bost’s innate ability to connect with his students and the impact he had on their lives. Meanwhile, the late teacher’s shattered mom, Caroline Bost, mourned the loss of her child in an emotional Facebook post, writing in part that she was humbled by the many lives he touched in the short span of his life.

“My timeline all day today has been nothing but posts of my sweet boy. I am overwhelmed and humbled at the lives my baby touched. Please continue to keep me, Donavon, Kailan and Kizziah in your prayers. Thank you for the outpouring of love.”

As anguished community members grapple with the devastating loss, additional details of the accident that claimed the life of the young teacher remain unknown.