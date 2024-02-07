Who was Kresten Wolff Thomsen? GoFundMe raises over $30,000 as Colorado musician killed in crash

Kresten Wolff Thomsen, a 44-year-old talented musician who worked with the Colorado Ballet Academy, was reportedly killed in a three-car crash on Monday, February 5, 2024, in Arvada.

According to CBS News, the crash occurred on Monday afternoon near West 64th Avenue and North Lamar Street. Thomsen was reportedly driving with his two young kids, Ella, 10, and Gabe, 7, when 23-year-old Juan Ortega Torres Jr., driving a pickup truck east on West 64th Avenue, ran a red light and crashed into the deceased musician's car.

Kresten Wolff was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s two children were rushed to a hospital, and one of them was seriously injured in the crash.

CBS reported the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, continued driving after striking the father of two and hitting a gray Ford Bronco traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Ford reportedly sustained injuries in the crash. Following the crash, the suspect was reportedly taken to the hospital and then arrested. Charges have yet to be filed at the time of writing this story.

Kresten Wolff was a pianist at The Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen for 20 years

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kresten Wolff Thomsen, a Denmark native, was a pianist at the Colorado Ballet Academy. Before moving to Colorado, Kresten Wolff worked as a musician, composer, conductor, and lyricist in Denmark in Sweden and was also a pianist at The Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen for two decades. Thomsen also worked as a freelance ghostwriter and certified copywriter.

In the wake of the devastating crash, a community member, Elyse Massey, organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the victim’s shattered wife, Alicia, who will reportedly face unimaginable hardships in the wake of the incident.

The fundraiser said Kresten Wolff was picking up their two children, Ella and Gabe, from school at the time of the accident. Massey said the family were just miles from home when they were struck by the drunk driver.

“On their way home Kresten and the children were hit by a drunk driver, just a few miles from home. This drunk driver took the life of Kresten and has placed both of the children in the pediatric ICU here in Denver Colorado. This is a truly unfathomable tragedy.”

As per the GoFundMe fundraiser, Alicia, who is a nurse, will be the sole provider of the family and asked for $100,000 to alleviate her financial burdens stemming from her kids' hospitalization. The fundraiser, which has raised over $30,000, added:

“This family has been completely shattered and will now face unimaginable hardship. Alicia is now the sole provider for her family and is having to step away from work as a nurse to be with her children in the hospital and to grieve the loss of her husband.”

Casper Kobke, who grew up with Wolff Thomsen in Denmark, told News 9 that he moved to Colorado years ago to be close to his wife’s family. Kobe described the victim as a devoted father and husband who had a promising career ahead.