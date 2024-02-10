What happened to Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley? Authorities identify two victims killed in wrong-way crash near Santa Fe

Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley were identified as two victims killed in a fatal crash near Santa Fe on Thursday, February 8, 2024, KRQE reported. Hailing from Texas, they were reportedly on a road trip to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to ski alongside two other men when they were struck by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley, both 26, were reportedly in a Ram pickup truck with two other occupants driving on U.S. 84/285 just north of Sante Fe when Scott Sullivan, 51, of Topanga, California, driving drunk on the wrong side of the roadway, collided with their vehicle.

Jordan Dwyer, the driver of the Ram, and passenger Landon Crossley were killed on the scene. Two other Ram occupants were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in a news release, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, who was also hospitalized with injuries, was charged with DWI, reckless driving, as well as two counts each of homicide by vehicle and great bodily harm by vehicle.

Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley were close friends and attended high school together

Detailing the crash, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said around 11 p.m. on Thursday, dispatch officers responded to a report about a wrong-way driver near mile marker 172 of U.S. Highway 84/285.

As Santa Fe County officers were driving to the scene of the crash, dispatch reportedly notified them the head-on collision occurred on the highway at the North Tesuque Interchange after a Jeep heading south in the northbound lane collided with the pickup truck going the right way.

Authorities said upon arrival, they found the pickup driver, identified as Jordan Dwyer, and a rear passenger, Landon Crossley, dead at the scene. Two other passengers inside the pickup were taken to Christus St. Vincent Hospital.

Authorities said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash caused by the suspect, Scott Sullivan. Following the crash, northbound lanes on Highway 84/285 were closed as officers investigated the incident. Shortly after, in a Facebook post, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office said the roads were re-opened.

"crash investigation, complete. All lanes are back open …Northbound lanes on Highway 84/285 are no longer closed at mile marker 168 near the opera exit due to crash investigation."

According to Yahoo News, Crossley's father said his son and Dwyer were close friends and had attended junior high and high school together in Texas. Both the victims reportedly graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

In a similar incident in December 2023, a teenager was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash on the Santa Fe freeway that left two dead.

According to ABC, the crash occurred just north of Carmenita Road when a Honda Accord with three passengers, including the suspect, driving at a high rate of speed struck a big rig that was stopped on the shoulder of the freeway.

The two passengers inside the car reportedly died at the scene. The teenage driver who sustained injuries was taken to UCI [Medical Center] and was later arrested for DUI.

