Chelsea Diehl GoFundMe raises over $16,000 as beloved NJ cheerleader passes away aged 14

The Forked River New Jersey community is mourning the death of beloved 14-year-old cheerleader, Chelsea Diehl, who tragically passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024. While the circumstances surrounding her passing were not disclosed, a GoFundMe organized by a community member revealed she died unexpectedly over the weekend.

In the wake of her death, the GoFundMe campaign created to render financial assistance to her family to help them cover the unexpected funeral costs has raised over $16,000, surpassing the target amount of $10,000. The fundraiser read:

“I am fundraising to help the family with burial expenses and ease the financial stress during an already difficult time. No one can ever plan for the loss of a child. Please consider donating to assist Chelsea’s parents during this truly unfortunate loss of their daughter. Rest in peace Chelsea. 2/19/10 ~3/3/24.”

Chelsea Diehl was a cheerleader at Pride Elite Competitive Cheer

Over three hundred people donated to the GoFundMe campaign created in the wake of her passing and flooded the comments section of the same with an outpouring of love and support for the victim’s family. The page described Chelsea Diehl as an innately kind and sprightly individual who was loved by many in the community:

“She was a wonderful daughter, friend, and athlete who touched the lives of all those around her. Her smile lit up the room and her energetic spirit was unforgettable. She was a shining star to all those who were blessed to know her.”

Reacting to the statement, several people extended their condolence to the grieving family. The Hughes Family, who donated to the fundraiser, wrote:

“Chelsea was such a sweet girl ever since kindergarten. God has gained such an amazing person. Rest in peace Chels.”

A friend, Brook Starler, added:

“Such a young beautiful soul. sending so much love to all her family and friends. I’m so sorry for your guys' loss.”

In a Facebook post, Always Driven Apparel, which sells custom apparel for athletes and schools in New Jersey, revealed that Chelsea was a cheerleader at Pride Elite Competitive Cheer before urging people to donate to her fundraiser.

“Chelsea was a cheerleader at Pride Elite Competitive Cheer where my daughter works. Sending my deepest condolences to those who knew and loved her. If you are able to help, no amount is too small.”

Pride Elite Competitive Cheer also penned a beautiful tribute to the young girl, describing her as a “kind-hearted soul with amazing talent.” They added:

“Her beautiful smile and positive energy radiated throughout our gym. Please keep Chelsea, her parents, and her Pride Elite family in your thoughts and prayers. Fly high Chels, you will forever be in our hearts.”

As the community continues to mourn, the circumstances surrounding Chelsea Diehl's death remain unknown.