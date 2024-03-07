Where was Alex Frecska last seen? Body reportedly found in search for missing Ohio man

Alex Frecska, a 23-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, disappeared after leaving for work at 6:30 am from his apartment in Westerville on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. According to Frecska's father, who took to social media platforms to plead for information, his son, who manages a City Barbecue restaurant, was last seen leaving for work early in the morning wearing a City BBQ polo with dress pants.

A day after his disappearance, in a tragic update, Alex Frecska’s family confirmed on Facebook that he had been found deceased. As the family continues to mourn, the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are unclear.

In a Facebook post, Alex Frecska’s father, Sandor Frecska, implored people to respect their privacy as they continue to mourn the loss of their son. They wrote:

“Thank you, everyone, for the great outreach and support you have shown me and my family during this time. We asked that at this time you stop reaching out to us via Facebook and Instagram and give us a moment to process everything that has happened and is happening.”

Details about Alex Frecska's disappearance explored

Alex Frecska’s disappearance was first highlighted by his family, including his father and uncle, who, in multiple Facebook posts, issued a plea for information that would lead to his whereabouts. In a post on Tuesday, Frecska’s uncle Brian wrote:

“To All My Cloverleaf Alumni Friends - If you have friends, family, or loved ones in the Columbus area PLEASE be on the lookout for ALEX FRECSKA He has been MIA since early this morning - He manages a City Barbecue restaurant and never showed up at work today. He drives a black Toyota Camry with a yellow rubber ducky on top of the antenna.

The post was shared by multiple people, including search organization Westerville, Ohio Networking, who pleaded with the missing person to come back home safely. They wrote:

“If anyone, PLEASE, has seen Alex Frecska, contact me. He is missing and was last seen leaving for work at 6:30 am from his apartment in Westerville, Ohio on Tuesday, March 5.”

As the online community amplified the message of his disappearance, in response to a supportive comment by a community member, Angie Wheeler, the victim’s uncle, Brian, confirmed he was found dead on March 6. He wrote:

“Thank you, Angie. He was found this afternoon…May he rest in peace.”

Comments on Brian's Facebook (Image via Brian Frecska/Facebook)

Shortly after, multiple people flooded the family’s comment section with condolence posts and offered their support to the grieving family. Angie Wheeler wrote:

“Brian Frecska oh no no. I'm so very sorry to hear that. Prayers for peace for him and prayers for comfort for you and the rest of the family during this difficult time.”

As the family and the community grapple with the devastating loss, the circumstances surrounding Frecska’s disappearance and subsequent death remain unknown.