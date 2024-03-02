What happened to Madeline Soto? Homicide investigation underway as missing Florida teen found dead

The search for 13-year-old Madeline Soto tragically ended Friday, March 1 ,2024, when her body was found in the woods off a road in Osceola County, Orange County sheriff said in a statement.

In a press release on Facebook, Orange County Sheriff's Department said Madeline Soto’s body was found around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the woods off Hickory Tree Road. Police said they have launched a homicide investigation into her death.

Shortly before Madeline's body was found, in a Facebook statement, deputies announced they were confident she was dead. Deputies said they have evidence that revealed she was never dropped off near her school on the morning of February 26, as claimed by her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, who is a primary suspect in the case.

According to Crimeonline citing Kissimmee police Chief Betty Holland, Sterns was spotted driving a 2010 Lincoln MKC around State Road 192 and Old Hickory Tree Road and Nolte Road between 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Madeline's body was found in the woods off Hickory Tree Road.

Madeline Soto, a 13-year-old Kissimmee girl, was reported missing on Monday, February 26, 2024, when she disappeared after allegedly being dropped off near Hunter’s Creek Middle School in Orlando by her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns.

According to WESH, Madeline was reported missing by her mother, who went to pick her up around 4:30 p.m. and learned her daughter had not been to school that day.

Madeline Soto's mother's boyfriend was seen on video dumping her backpack on the day of her disappearance

According to the Orange County sheriff, detectives believe Madeline Soto was killed at her Kissimmee home and that her body was moved by her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns.

In a post on Facebook, authorities said video evidence showed Stephan Sterns discarding her backpack in a dumpster at the family’s Kissimmee apartment complex at 7:35 a.m. on February 26. The video also showed Sterns returning to the complex with Madeline visible in the car around 8:19 a.m.

“Video evidence shows Stephan Sterns discarding items in a dumpster at the family’s Kissimmee apartment complex at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, February 26. Investigators later found Madeline’s backpack inside that dumpster. At 8:19 a.m., the video shows Sterns returning to the complex with Madeline visible in the car. We believe she is already dead.”

As previously reported, Stephan Sterns was arrested for sexual battery and possession of child abuse material, shortly after Madeline’s disappearance.

At the time, authorities said during the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance, detectives discovered disturbing images while examining Sterns’ phone and discovered the crimes were committed at a family home in Kissimmee.

Police have not disclosed if the suspect, Stephan Sterns, had been charged with murder in connection to Madeleine Soto’s case. The cause of death was also undisclosed at the time of writing this article.