Where was Madeline Soto last seen? Florida mother issues plea for help in wake of 13-year-old's disappearance

On February 26, 2024, 13-year-old Madeline Soto was reported missing after being dropped off at school but reportedly did not attend it. A news release by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida, stated that the teenager was last spotted around 8:30 am on Monday at Village Park Drive in the area of Town Loop Boulevard and Hunter’s Park Lane in Orlando.

Expand Tweet

FOX 35 Orlando reported that Madeline's disappearance comes a day after she and her family celebrated her 13th birthday. Her mother, Jenn Soto, is asking for help to find her missing daughter.

"I'm trying to hope for the best, but I’m scared for her. I want her to be okay; I want her to be safe… I don’t want her to come back harmed. I just want her back – whatever that means, I just want her back, " Jenn said.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Madeline Soto

WKMG-TV reported that as per authorities, on February 26, 2024, Madeline Soto's mother’s boyfriend dropped the teenager off near Hunter's Creek Middle School and the Peace United Methodist Church on Town Loop Boulevard.

According to the report by WKMG-TV, later that day, at about 4:30 pm., Madeline's mother went to pick her daughter up from school, where she learned that the teenager did not attend school.

WFTV reported that Madeline Soto's mother's partner mentioned that he dropped her off not far from the school as she wanted to walk the rest of the way. Madeline's mother added:

"In my heart, I feel like somebody took her. This isn’t like her to just pick up and run away or just not go to school."

According to the report by WFTV, Madeline's mother stated that prior to her daughter's disappearance, there were no arguments or signs that she was upset. She also mentioned that it is not usual for Madeline to miss school or not return home.

Expand Tweet

Jenn stated that on the morning of her disappearance, Madeline left her cell phone back at home, but that was usual.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for Madeline Soto.

The news release by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida, described Madeline to be 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last spotted dressed in a green jacket, black shorts, and white Crocs.

Madeline Soto reportedly wanted to "live in the woods"

FOX 35 Orlando reported that Jenn Soto informed that authorities are using K9s and a piece of her daughter's clothing in an attempt to track her scent near Town Loop Boulevard. As of February 28, 2024, multiple search teams are out there looking for Madeline Soto.

According to the report by FOX 35 Orlando, over 50 members of the Orange County Sheriff's Office's emergency response team are executing searches in different areas as detectives continue to probe, conduct interviews, and follow up on potential leads.

WFTV reported that detectives interviewed Madeline’s mother, her mother’s partner, and her friends. Investigators found that Madeline had sent text messages or made posts on social media that suggested that she "wanted to go live in the woods" upon her 13th birthday. Authorities will also be conducting a search of Madeline's residence, which is common in such disappearances.

Authorities have also reached out to any s*x offenders who reside near the teenager's last known location. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said,

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare. Rest assured we’re doing everything possible to find out where Madeline is."

According to the report by WFTV, Sheriff Mina stated that the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Madeline Soto do not match the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s requirements for an Amber Alert to be issued.