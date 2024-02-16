Where was Tanya Jackson last seen? Waxahachie Police issue amber alert for missing 12-year-old girl believed to be in immediate danger

Waxahachie Police have issued an amber alert for runaway juvenile Tanya Jackson, who has been missing since Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Authorities believe the 12-year-old girl, who goes by the nickname “Tay Tay,” is in grave danger but did not elaborate on the details that led them to believe she was an endangered youth.

However, Shannon Murray, a reporter from KDFW, said clues from a cell phone Tanya left behind led investigators to believe she could be in immediate danger.

According to Aware Foundation, she was last at her residence on Brenna Road, near U.S. 287 and Parks School House Road at 10:00 am on Wednesday.

Tanya Jackson has a history of disappearing from home

In a Facebook post, the Waxahachie Police Department said Tanya Jackson ran away from her residence sometime in the early morning of February 14. Police issued a plea to the public for information that would lead them to her whereabouts as she is considered to be in grave danger. In a Facebook post, police said:

“Tanya is twelve years old and goes by the nickname, "Tay Tay." We are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to please call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.”

According to NBC, the missing girl was spotted near the University of North Texas campus on Thursday wearing black clothes, fuzzy slippers, and a wig with straight, black hair. However, police told the network they did not believe she was inside the campus.

"Our task force is working along [with] the UNT Police Department to actively canvas the area. We are asking the public to call 911 immediately if she is seen. "

Police added,

"We have exhausted all possible leads. Our investigation has led us to believe that Tanya's well-being is at serious risk.”

This is not the first time an amber alert has been issued for Tanya Jackson. According to Fox News, Waxahachie police issued an alert for Jackson in June 2023 after they received information that confirmed she had been "abducted and that her well-being was at serious risk."

The amber alert was called off after she was found and taken into protective custody. Investigators with HSI North Texas Trafficking Task Force told NBC there was no reason to believe anyone linked to her previous disappearance last summer was involved in the current investigation. However, they did not provide further details about the 2023 case, citing her age.

John Perez, Supervisory Special Agent with HSI and supervisor of the North Texas Trafficking Task Force, told the network they fear Jackson is at risk of being exploited by predators the longer she stays out on the streets.

“Shelter, food, water just to survive each day,” he said. “So, the longer she’s out by herself the more vulnerable she becomes to someone coming in trying to assist her, but actually really being there to exploit her.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to reach out to law enforcement so she could be reunited with her family.

