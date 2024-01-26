"Went too far with his punishment”: Orange County deputy arrested for attacking 13-year-old daughter

An Orange County deputy is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly attacking his 13-year-old daughter in a violent incident that unfolded at their home in Debary. Deputy Tristan Chattic, 39, was arrested in Volusia County on charges of aggravated child abuse, leading to his immediate removal from law enforcement duties without pay.

As per Fox 35, the incident came to light when Volusia County deputies responded to a domestic violence call at Fish Memorial Hospital. Chattic's wife expressed concern that their daughter had been injured during an altercation with the deputy. His wife described a distressing scene where Chattic, angered by his daughter's use of a tablet for homework, resorted to physical abuse.

Chattic's wife wanted to intervene but felt helpless as he was reportedly in a rage. She later told deputies that Chattic had gone too far with the punishment. She said,

"He was in a rage and went too far with his punishment."

The deputy's wife also revealed concerns about his escalating anger and inability to control his temper, describing their relationship as increasingly volatile.

Orange County Deputy Chattic said that he did it because it was an attempt to scare his daughter

Representative Image of Orange County Sheriff's Office (Image via Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook))

According to the charging affidavit, Chattic unplugged the tablet his daughter was using for her homework, and when she plugged it back in, he became extremely angry. He allegedly yelled at her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her hair, and choked her.

The violence escalated as he pushed her off a barstool, causing her to hit her head on the ground. Chattic purportedly stepped on her back and used a belt to strike her while she was on the floor.

As per FOX 35, when questioned by authorities, Chattic initially acted unaware of the incident but later admitted to attempting to scare his daughter for being disobedient. He claimed to have grabbed her gently and used his feet and legs to block her attempts to block the belt strikes. However, the investigation raised suspicions when Chattic provided video footage from outside the house while crucial inside footage was missing.

As per the Orlando Sentinel, Chattic spent two days in jail before posting a $5,000 bail, with his arraignment scheduled for February 29. Orange County Sheriff John Mina emphasized the severity of the allegations, stating a zero-tolerance policy towards child abuse or domestic violence. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a thorough administrative investigation once the criminal proceedings are complete.

Sheriff John Mina said in a statement,

"We hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty. have a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse or any form of domestic violence. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and the results of that investigation will be made public."

Chattic, employed by the Sheriff's Office since February 2015, has been relieved of his duties without pay. Sheriff Mina assured the public that the results of the investigation would be made public.

