Who is Dr Carol Swain? Academic plagiarized by Claudine Gay calls for Harvard President's firing amid raging dissent 

Dr Carol M Swain, a former professor at Vanderbilt University whose work Claudine Gay allegedly copied for, called for the Harvard President to be fired. On Thursday, December 21, the 69-year-old political scientist took to X and shared her “free unsolicited advice” for the Ivy League school. Swain told the university to stop listening to those who apologize for plagiarising. She then wrote:

“Fire Claudine Gay posthaste. She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated.”

The award-winning political scientist was born in poverty in Bedford, Virginia. Swain had to drop out of school in ninth grade. But she later went on to earn notable academic achievements, including five degrees. Dr Swain holds an M.S.L. from Yale University, and a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Carol Swain taught political science and law at Vanderbilt University from 1999 to 2017. She is also a best-selling author and a political speaker on a national level. She has written and edited 11 books including the 2021 bestseller "Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House".

Dr Carol Swain called out Claudine Gay for plagiarizing her work

The former professor likely jabbed at Claudine Gay and asked Harvard University not to listen to the “racist mob” who complain about facing racism while being the worst of offenders themselves. Carol Swain further asked Harvard to hire the best candidate as the President who can guide the institution back towards what she claimed, is “sanity”.

She said the ideal person for the role might also be a “white Jewish man” with classic liberal inclination. Swain stated next:

“Have a sit down conversation with the people who have been harmed by the plagiarism of Gay and the system that protects her.”

Dr Carol Swain ended her post by calling out Harvard University’s “systematic racism” as well as classism which she opined, have widespread effects. She also asked Harvard to extend its apology to the students, parents, alumni, and donors, who had been embarrassed and harmed.

Swain blasted Gay previously in an essay for the Boston Globe. There, she wrote:

“Ms. Gay had no problem riding on the coattails of people whose work she used without proper attribution. Many of those whose work she pilfered aren’t as incensed as I am. They are elites who have benefited from a system that protect its own.”

Claudine Gay recently made headlines due to her refusal to state whether the genocide of Jewish people was against Harvard University’s policy when asked at a congressional hearing. The Harvard president was simultaneously accused of plagiarism.

As reported by The Washington Free Beacon, four papers, including Gay’s doctoral dissertation, published between the years 1993 and 2017, she quoted or paraphrased about twenty authors. Two of the authors were among her colleagues in Harvard’s department of government. Gay was accused of not attributing the paraphrases or the quotes to their rightful authors.

Since the first report of plagiarism, the university reportedly received a complaint against Claudine Gay, mentioning more than 40 plagiarism allegations.