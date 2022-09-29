WATCH: Video shows Tucson cops killing man after latter points gun at K9 dog’s head

On September 27, Tucson authorities released bodycam footage of a suspect who was fatally shot after allegedly pointing a semi-automatic firearm at a police K9 dog.

The video shows officers from the Tucson SWAT team confronting 49-year-old Francisco Javier Galarza in the parking lot of a convenience store. Galarza was under suspicion for a home invasion and bank robbery. As he stepped out of the store, officers asked him to get down on the ground to arrest him, but he removed a handgun from his bag and began running away.

Trigger Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

The video then shows police K9 pursuing Galarza, biting him and forcing him to fall to the ground. It was reported that the dog, Kiro, was released by his handler, Officer Barrie Pedersen. As the suspect falls, he is seen pointing his weapon at Kiro and the other officers, leading officer Ernest Ortiz to shoot him.

AZ Central reported that while Tucson firefighters arrived at the scene, the officers tried to give immediate medical attention to the suspect with their kits. Although the firefighters tried their best to help him, Galarza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The aftermath of the Tucson shooting

The New York Post stated that multiple agencies are probing the footage to figure out whether or not the shooting of Francisco Galarza was justified.

In a Facebook post, the Tucson Police Department summed up the reason the video was released and said:

"Investigations involving the use of force can take a significant amount of time. Investigators are tasked with reviewing video, interviewing multiple witnesses, examining forensic evidence, and reviewing hundreds of pages of transcripts and reports."

Tucson News reported that the primary agencies involved in the investigation will be The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Marana Police Department.

A separate probe will be carried out by the TPD Office of Professional Standards, which will analyze the conduct of specific police personnel during the incident.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

Who was Francisco Javier Galarza?

As per News13, Francisco Javier Galarza was known to Tucson authorities due to his extensive criminal record.

In 1994, he was sentenced to four years in prison for drug possession. In 2000, he was convicted of vehicle theft. The following year, he faced additional charges on 6 counts of armed robbery, after which he was sentenced to 11-years in prison.

Upon Galarza's release in 2012, he was convicted of armed robbery once more. His last sentence was 7.5 years in prison, after which he was suspected in another spate of robberies and home invasions.

The case remains under investigation, and Galarza's involvement in the 2022 robberies has yet to be confirmed.

