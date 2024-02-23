What is homicidal violence? Meaning explained as Audrii Cunningham cause of death revealed 

The Harris County Medical Examiner announced on Thursday, February 22, 2024, that 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham died by "homicidal violence including blunt head trauma.”

While Homicidal murder doesn’t immediately equate to murder, the prosecutor in the case must reportedly prove the suspect intentionally caused grave injury to the person, resulting in the victim’s murder.

At the time, the explanation was given in reference to 4-year-old Maleah Davis’ death. The medical examiner ruled Maleah did not die from natural causes or during an accident, noting the manner of death had yet to be established.

Audrii Cunningham was found in Trinity river with a large rock tied to her body

An autopsy released on Thursday confirmed 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham died from "homicidal violence including blunt head trauma," according to the Harris County medical examiner’s office. As previously reported, Audrii was reported missing last week when she didn't come home from school and a statewide AMBER Alert was issued.

As police continued to search for the girl, Don Steven McDougal, 42, who lived in her family’s property in a camper and sometimes walked Audrii Cunningham to the bus stop, was taken into custody. According to FOX, authorities said she lived with her father, grandparents, and other relatives in rural Livingston near Lake Livingston.

In a news conference earlier this week, police said McDougal was likely the last person to see Audrii alive after he admitted to leaving the house with her on the day of her disappearance.

Shortly after, authorities used the suspect's cell phone records and video surveillance of McDougal's vehicle to narrow their search and found Audrii Cunningham's body in the Trinity River with a large rock tied to her with a rope.

Authorities said the rope used to tie the large rock was consistent with the rope seen in McDougal’s vehicle during a traffic stop. Don Steven McDougal is charged with capital murder and remains in the Polk County Jail without bond.

What we know about the suspect Don Steven McDougal

According to KHOU11, Don Steven McDougal is a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet that dates back to 2001. He was arrested in Harris, Montgomery, and Liberty counties several times. In 2008 he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of enticing a child and was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison.

According to court documents cited in KHOU, McDougal stabbed a man in the back in August 2023. The document said McDougal and a woman the victim knew came to his home last year to ask for help, claiming his car battery was dead. The victim was reportedly jumping the car when the suspect stabbed him in the back.

The victim reportedly recognized the suspect while police were searching for Audrii and contacted authorities.

Meanwhile, funeral services were announced for Audrii Cunningham on Thursday. According to KHOU, funeral services will be held for the victim on March 2 at Pace Funeral Home. While the funeral service will be private, a visitation service will be held on March 1 at Pace Funeral Home for the public.

