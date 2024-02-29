Who is Stephan Sterns? Mom’s boyfriend arrested as search continues for missing  Florida girl Madeline Soto 

In a post on X, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Stephan Sterns, the boyfriend of missing Florida girl Madeline Soto’s mother, was arrested for sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Madeline Soto, a 13-year-old Kissimmee girl, was reported missing on Monday, February 26, 2024. Soto, who had just celebrated her 13th birthday with family, was last seen on surveillance footage on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. in a church parking lot after being dropped off near Hunter’s Creek Middle School in Orlando by her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns.

Expand Tweet

According to WESH, when Madeline's mother went to pick her up around 4:30 p.m. she learned her daughter had not been to school that day.

Stephan Sterns is considered the prime suspect in Madeline Soto's disappearance

Sterns, the 37-year-old boyfriend of Jenn Soto was arrested for s*xual battery and possession of child s*xual abuse material. His Facebook account showed he is originally from Lake Forest, California but lived in Kissimmee, Florida. He allegedly worked as Independant Contractor and Real estate sales associate and reportedly moved to Florida in 2018 to work as a warranty manager at Smart Build homes and was also allegedly a cast member at Walt Disney.

Authorities said during the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance, detectives discovered disturbing images while examining Sterns’ phone. While the phone’s data revealed attempts to delete evidence, the Digital Forensics Unit was reportedly able to retrieve criminally explicit images and videos.

Expand Tweet

Investigators discovered the crimes were committed at a family home in Kissimmee. It is unclear if the home belonged to the missing girl, who is also from Kissimmee. The police also did not disclose the identity of the victim seen in the explicit images and videos. However, police said Sterns is considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline Soto.

A video attached to the post on X showed Stephan Sterns, being escorted by police into a squad car. Investigators said the suspect was taken to Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations, where he was interviewed by Kissimmee PD and OCSO detectives.

The suspect reportedly invoked his right to an attorney and was placed under arrest before he was transported to jail, where he is currently being held on no bond. In the post on X, authorities added:

"Stephan Sterns had an opportunity tonight to come clean with detectives and help lead them to information about Maddie’s disappearance,’ said Sheriff John Mina. ‘Her loved ones deserve answers and OCSO and the Kissimmee Police will not stop until we find Maddie."

Meanwhile, the search continued Wednesday for Madeline Soto. She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 254-7000.