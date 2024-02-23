Where was Tristan Limberis last seen? Online community offers support in search of missing Minnesota teen

The Eden Prairie police department is searching for 13-year-old Tristan Limberis, who has not been seen since Monday, February 19, 2024. According to the search organization Minnesota United, Limberis was reported missing this week after he failed to show up at Central Middle School. He was last seen in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The search organization said the teen, described as 5'9'' and 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, was possibly wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants at the time of his disappearance. The teen who has braces may also have black Nikes with white symbols.

Tristan Limberis disappearance post has been shared over two thousand times

In the wake of Tristan Limberis’ disappearance, the online community has rallied behind efforts to locate the teen. The post highlighting his case by search organization Minnesota United has been shared over two thousand times to amplify the message and generate potential leads to his whereabouts.

In response to the post, the teen’s father, Ian Limberis, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community support in the search for the missing person. He wrote:

“I appreciate Minnesota United for making this post. Words cannot describe the worry we are feeling. Thank you to everyone for helping to get this information out.”

online Community offers support amid teen's disappearance (Image via Minnestoa United/Facebook)

A community member, Nathan Anthony, also shared the post and urged people to contact Brittany Robinson with any information. He wrote:

“Case number 24006407 has been filed with the Eden Prairie police department. Please contact Brittany Robinson with any information at +1 (612) 743-4936.”

The Facebook account of Eden Prairie Schools also shared the post and urged people to contact the Eden Prairie Police Department with information that would help unite Tristan Limberis with his family.

“Please see the important information below from Minnesota United about a young person in the Eden Prairie community — our thoughts are with Tristan’s family and others who this affects. If you have any information that could help bring Tristan home safely, please contact the Eden Prairie Police Department.”

Anyone with information regarding Tristan Limberis or his whereabouts was urged to contact the Eden Prairie Police Department at 952-949-6200; Tipline. 952-949-8477.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials in Wisconsin are still searching for the missing 3-year-old, Elijah Vue from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, who went missing from his home in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The missing toddler’s mother, Katrina Baur, was allegedly taken into custody on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. It is unclear if her arrest was related to Elihah’s disappearance.

