Elijah Vue update: Police seek information on vehicle of interest as search continues for missing Wisconsin toddler

Nearly two weeks after three-year-old Elijah Vue was reported missing from an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers, a new update on Monday, March 4, revealed a vehicle of interest had been identified in the search for the missing child, the Two Rivers Police Department said in a Facebook post.

In the post, police requested that homeowners and businesses review surveillance footage captured between 2 and 9 pm on February 19 for the vehicle of interest identified in the case.

The car, described as a 1997 four-door beige Nissan Altima with a Wisconsin license plate that begins with "A" and ends with "0, was in the possession of law enforcement. Police did not provide further details about the car, including its owner. They wrote:

“During the investigation, the following vehicle of interest was identified: a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with “A” and ending with"0 ". Law Enforcement currently is in possession of the identified vehicle.”

Law enforcement clarifies Elijah Vue's mom Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang are not the owners of the vehicle

In a press release on Tuesday, March 5, the Two Rivers Police Department said Elijah Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang were not the owners of the vehicle of interest in the case.

Elijah Vue was last seen on February 20 at a residence in Two Rivers, where prosecutors said his mother, Katrina Baur, had sent him to stay with a man named Jesse Vang to learn how to "become a man." The duo were charged with child neglect shortly after the toddler’s disappearance.

In the Facebook post, police clarified the vehicle of interest did not belong to the duo. They further stated they were not looking for the current owner but only camera footage that captured the vehicle on February 19, 2024, between the hours of 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

“To clarify, law enforcement is currently in possession of the identified vehicle. Jesse Vang and Katrina Baur are not the owners of the vehicle. Our interest is not with the current owner of the vehicle, only in the camera footage captured on February 19, 2024, between the hours of 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM.”

Police also said law enforcement from all over the state, including FBI, DCI, and DNR, are continuing to search rural areas in Manitowoc County for Elijah Vue. Police announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that would potentially lead to the discovery of Elijah Vue.

“Those with information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of the individual/s responsible for his disappearance may now be eligible for a reward up to $10,000 from Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or Elijah Vue’s whereabouts was urged to call their tip line at 844-267-6648.