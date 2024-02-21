"All of the red dots are offenders": Elijah Vue search group raises concern amid search for missing 3-year old

3-year-old Elijah Vue went missing at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, at a home in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road. The search efforts for the Two Rivers, Wisconsin native continue, as per law enforcement.

At the time of writing this article, the police had not released any information about where the child was likely to be. However, internet sleuths have taken to the internet to speculate on the same.

According to the Two Rivers police, they received a 911 call just before 11 a.m. stating that Elijah Vue had not been seen since 8 a.m. The child was described as being three feet and 45 pounds with brown eyes and sandy hair. He reportedly has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing long-sleeved dark-colored shit, gray sweatpants, and red and green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

As the Amber Alert has been issued, local, state, and federal resources have been asked to assist in the search.

On February 20, the Two Rivers Police Department released an update:

“At this time there is no additional information to be released. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

They also shared that search efforts are continuing.

Netizens take to social media to speculate what happened to Elijah Vue

Facebook user Radante Mark was one of the many who took to the social networking site to claim in a now-deleted post that “bloody items” were found. They also added, “Prayers going up for that little sweetheart. My heart is broken.” Further supporting the allegation, Kylee Kobylarczyk revealed that members of the Facebook group Where is Elijah Vue? were stating that law enforcement:

“found a shoe and blanket with blood by the house in a bush.”

Facebook user Zachery Benzinger took to the Find Elijah Vue Discussion group to speculate that Vue was taken by a child predator. While sharing how the red dots on his Life360 app indicated the offenders in the Two Rivers area, he said, “My heart screams one of these guys did it.” He also added:

“If Elijah went missing around 8 am that's around the time kids are going to school. Predators could be lurking around looking for an opportunity. Entertaining anything is possible I feel like the police should be searching these guys.”

It is worth noting that the aforementioned information is simply speculative. Law enforcement has not confirmed or substantiated either of these claims.

The police have asked residents to search buildings, vehicles, and other concealed areas. They have also encouraged them to check surveillance footage.

Those with any valuable information about Vue’s disappearance are asked to call the police or the state tip line at 844-267-6648.

