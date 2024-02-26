What did Katrina Baur do? Arrest explored as police and community members continue to search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue

The search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue, missing since early Tuesday morning, February 20, remains in full swing in Two Rivers. Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, acknowledged sending him to a male friend's home for what she referred to as "disciplinary action." The community, along with police, firefighters, and volunteers, is tirelessly combing both land and water for any sign of the young boy.

Police Chief Ben Meinnert shared updates, stating, "Our search efforts continued throughout last night and will continue today on our city rivers." Collaborations with dive teams from Door County/Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay, along with support from Wings of Hope and NorthStar, highlight the unified determination to find Elijah Vue.

As the search enters its sixth day, the community eagerly awaits any news that could lead to Elijah's safe return.

Described as 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Elijah has a distinctive birthmark on his left knee. The last known location was the 3900 block of Mishicot Rd in Two Rivers.

The search has extended into the night, with dive teams from Green Bay and Door County lending assistance.

Elijah Vue's Mother and Accomplice Accused of Child Neglect

Elijah Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, and another individual, Jessie Vang, now face accusations of child neglect. According to Spectrum News, Jessie Vang, who was already under federal supervision for unrelated charges at the time of his recent arrest, has a significant criminal history, including charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, and child abuse.

During Friday's court proceedings, Manitowoc District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre revealed disturbing information about Baur's actions. LaBre clearly stated,

"She intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence. She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was an intentional thing by her. And, on at least two occasions, during the interviews, she has provided false information on her whereabouts during the past week."

In response to these revelations, Manitowoc County officials set bail at $15,000 cash for Katrina Baur and $20,000 cash for Jessie Vang. Both individuals are presently in police custody, with a scheduled court appearance on Monday. It is crucial to note that any violation of bail conditions could lead to additional charges.

Desperate search for missing 3-Year-Old Elijah Vue intensifies

Elijah Vue, as reported by Law & Crime, was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday at a Two Rivers residence, according to an adult caregiver. His disappearance was reported just before 11 a.m. the same day, setting off a massive search that has now extended to woodland areas and waterbodies. The community response has been overwhelming, with volunteers from various regions joining hands with law enforcement in the collective effort.

The Wisconsin Amber Alert for Elijah Vue remains active, with authorities stating that he was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road. State authorities, as quoted in the Amber Alert, shared details without naming the caregiver, stating, "Caregiver last saw Elijah at 8 a.m. at their residence."

Search efforts have been extensive, involving boats, dive teams, drones, and K-9s. This collaborative approach includes the participation of police officers, FBI agents, and dedicated volunteers who have been combing through the wooded area where Elijah was last seen. Ground crews have also conducted door-to-door searches in the community.

Relatives of Elijah took an active role in the search, combing through a wooded area near a dog park north of Manitowoc, as reported by CBS 58. Elijah's uncle, Orson Vue, expressed the significance of community support, stating,

"It means everything, to be honest."

Action 2 News reported, police established a search area in the woods behind a church in Two Rivers on Saturday afternoon. Investigators, seen walking shoulder-to-shoulder through a ditch area, utilized a drone to aid in the search efforts.

Authorities describe Elijah Vue as having Hmong and white ethnicity, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes (referred to as "sandy" in the Amber Alert). Elijah stands at an even 3 feet and weighs 45 pounds, with a birthmark on his left knee. The Amber Alert provides additional details about his attire, mentioning gray pants, a long-sleeve dark shirt, and red and green dinosaur shoes. He is possibly carrying a red and white plaid blanket, as pictured in the alert.