Where was Riley Strain’s Bank Card found? Police discover new clue as search continues for missing student in Nashville

The Nashville police posted on X on Sunday, March 17, 2024, announcing that they had found Riley Strain's bank card amid a search for him. Two civilians reportedly found the bank card in an embankment between Gay Street and Cumberland River where the search for Riley is focussed.

Strain, a 22-year-old student at the University of Missouri went missing on Friday, March 8, 2024, after leaving a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Expand Tweet

In their X post, uploaded on Sunday, the Nashville Police Department announced that they had found the student's bank card on a Cumberland River embankment.

“Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues,” the police's tweet read.

Riley Strain reportedly went missing after he was kicked out of a Nashville bar on March 8. Strain was reportedly in the city with his fraternity friends for a conference. As the police continued to search for him even a week after his disappearance, they uncovered a new clue when they found the bank card.

Riley Strain's bank card was found by two civilians searching for the missing person

Expand Tweet

The new update comes two days after the department announced they were searching for the missing student along the brush line of the riverbank. Although police have not elaborated on the discovery of the bank card, it was reported that a woman and her friend found the card while they were helping the search for Riley.

Another local woman, Jana Wright, who is supposedly acquainted with the duo was also helping look for Riley in the area where the card was found. She told news outlets that she hoped that the discovery of the bank card would generate a lead into Strain's whereabouts. Jana added that it was a "start" and a "lead" that she hoped would lead to more answers about where the 22-year-old went that night.

"Some days we're a party of 1, some days we're a party of 3. Somebody just doesn't just vanish. Like where did he go? Where is he?" Wright said.

Wright is not the only concerned citizen seeking answers to Riley Strain's disappearance, as people are still looking for him.

Expand Tweet

Shortly before Riley disappeared, he was kicked out of country star Luke Bryan’s bar on Broadway, just after 9:30 pm on March 8, 2024. Initial reports suggested that he was escorted out of the bar for excessive drinking. However, the TC Group, which owns Luke's Bar stated that Riley was served one alcoholic beverage and two glasses of water while he was inside the establishment.

“At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building,” the TC Group noted.

The bar revealed that one of Strain's companions followed him down the stairs but did not exit the venue after the former left. Meanwhile, a surveillance video showed Strain stumbling around a parking lot a few minutes after he was escorted out despite the bar claiming he was served only one drink.

Strain reportedly told his friends at the bar he would be returning to his hotel. However, his phone last pinged just before 10 pm near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street, located in the opposite direction to the hotel.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Riley's disappearance is ongoing, especially after the discovery of the card.