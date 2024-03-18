Who was David Hanbury? Body reportedly found amid search for missing Averett University professor

David Hanbury, an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department at Averett University, Virginia, was reportedly found dead three days after he disappeared while attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference in Orlando.

According to the university’s post on Facebook, David Hanbury was reported missing on Friday, March 15, 2024, by his family after he vanished while attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference in Orlando. At the time, the university said a missing person’s report was filed with the Orlando Police Department for Hanbury, who was last seen Friday evening at the conference:

“The Averett University Family was distressed to learn that our beloved faculty member, Dr. David Hanbury, is considered a missing person by the Orlando Police Department. He was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference there and was last seen the evening of Friday, March 15.”

Three days after the post, in an update, the university announced the missing professor was found dead.

David Hanbury joined Averett University in 2015

A profile on Averett University's website said David Hanbury, who joined the school in 2015, was an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department and also served as the chair for the Division of Physical and Psychological Health Sciences.

Hanbury, who is from Ashland, Kentucky, worked at Wake Forest University, prior to seeking out a position as assistant professor of psychology at Averett University in 2015. Hanbury also served as a faculty athletic mentor for the University's men's soccer team. The profile added:

“When not teaching, his hobbies include golf, cycling, reading, watching sports and eating. He also enjoys spending time with his Boston terrier, Chloe and his cat, Waffles.”

In a post on Facebook, Averett University informed their faculty and students, about the passing of the missing professor. While the circumstances surrounding his passing were not disclosed, the Orlando police department said his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

In their post, the university said that law enforcement is actively investigating the case. The university president Tiffany Franks noted:

“We received confirmation of his passing from his family this afternoon. On behalf of the entire Averett University community, we send our affection, condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact.”

The university added a vigil will be held Monday, March 18 at 6 pm on the Averett Student Center lawn at 351 Townes St. The campus and surrounding community were invited to mourn the passing of the late professor.