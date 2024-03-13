Who is Baxter Hosley? Tributes pour in as eerie Instagram comment about TikTok fitness trainer goes viral

Fans of popular TikTok fitness star Baxter Hosley, 22, are seemingly mourning his loss on social media after comments below one of his IG posts suggested that he passed away. While his official Instagram account did not confirm the alleged report, a barrage of tributes were seen in the comments section of his old posts, as the comments on the most recent one, shared last week by the TikTok star, were disabled.

Meanwhile, in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, Ekkovision - a fitness supplement company that previously partnered with the TikTok star - seemingly confirmed that Baxter Hosley had died in a "horrific event" alongside another man.

While the post suggested the fitness influencer died on March 10, the tribute comments on Baxter Hosley’s IG posts were dated as far back as six days ago, prompting one netizen to ask if it "was foreshadowing."

Tribute for Baxter (Image via Baxter Hosley/Instagram) Tributes (Image via Ekkovison/Instagram)

The Ekkovision post seemingly confirming Baxter and another influencer Thievin's death, read as follows:

“Sunday, March 10th we lost two of our brothers. The family lost their sons in a horrific event. At this moment we ask you guys to please send your prayers to Baxter and Thievin and their family and the Ekko team. At this moment we will not share any further details to honor the family's wishes.”

It must be noted that Baxter Hosley's reported death could not be confirmed at the time of writing.

Baxter Hosley was popular because of his fitness-related content

Baxter Hosley is a 22-year-old fitness trainer/TikTok star who gained prominence on social media through his fitness content focused on his weight loss journey. His baxter_fit TikTok account with 500,000 followers is filled with workout videos, product reviews, and healthy food inspirations.

According to Famous Birthdays, Baxter began posting content in 2021 and went viral after one of his videos, titled "Things I regret buying when I first started the gym," was viewed over a million times. He is also the brand ambassador of fitness supplement company Ekkovision. Their collaboration resulted in a pre-workout supplement, “Bax shots.”

Last month, Baxter Hosley and Ekkovision announced they were reformulating their product “Bax Shots,” which will be called “Bax Shots 2.0.” At the time, the press release on STACK3D read:

“Ekkovision’s Bax Shots 2.0 has been put together in partnership with Baxter Hosley, hence the name, and it is one of the pre-workout specialist’s more well-rounded competitors in the category, although compared to its predecessor; fans will notice some beefing up in specific areas.”

Online community pays tribute to Baxter Hosley

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, in an Instagram post, Baxter Hosley thanked his fans for their support of the new Bax Shot flavors and urged them to comment under the post, adding that a random comment will receive all 5 of the Bax Shot flavors. However, the comment section on the post has since been disabled.

Meanwhile, Ekkovision, who seemingly announced Baxter's alleged passing alongside another influencer named Thievin on Tuesday, said they will continue to produce their signature products with the blessing of the families as they would want to financially support them:

"We already got both families' blessing and permission to continue to produce their signature products with Ekko, and have structured a plan to work closely with the family to continue to support them by sharing the profit of their signature products to help them as we believe that is what Thievin and Baxter would want.”

Reacting to the post, another fitness influencer, Joe Mennellaiv, wrote:

“Truly cannot believe this. Never got to meet Bax in person but through messaging/showing love on each other's socials over the last couple of years, I’ve gotten to know him a little bit online and he was truly such a positive, helpful, and inspirational dude. Truly a positive light in the fitness industry.”

Several others also paid homage to the victims:

Tributes pour in for Baxter and Thievin (Image via Ekkovison/Instagram)

Tributes pour in for Baxter and Thievin (Image via Ekkovison/Instagram)

Representatives of Baxter have not yet confirmed the reports of his passing.