Where was Riley Strain found? Parents speak out as missing Mizzou student found dead two weeks after disappearance

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the Metro Nashville PD via X confirmed the body of a missing University of Missouri college student, Riley Strain, was found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville. Strain was found nearly two weeks after he disappeared on March 8, 2024, while out with fraternity brothers during a conference in Nashville.

The 22-year-old was reportedly asked to leave Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, as his “behavior” violated standards shortly before he was seen on surveillance video stumbling and falling down the Gay street where he was last seen.

However, a statement released by the bar after his disappearance did not elaborate further on the student’s conduct that led him to be kicked out.

Two weeks after an extensive search for the missing person led by the Nashville police department, Strain’s body was discovered by an employee of a company adjoining the river who notified the authorities. While the cause and manner of death are yet to be disclosed, Police Chief John Drake said there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Riley Strain's parents express gratitude for the community's response amid search for their son

In a press conference on Friday, Riley Strain's devastated parents and stepfather spoke to local media after his body was recovered from the river. Riley’s father, Ryan Gilbert, expressed gratitude to the Metro Nashville Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies and community volunteers who helped search for his missing son in the wake of his disappearance.

Riley Strain's stepfather, Chris Whiteid, echoed the statement and thanked the Nashville community for the outpouring of support as they searched for his stepson:

“It's been an emotional roller-coaster. We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family. The grace that you've given us, means a lot, more than you'll ever know. You don't understand how much that meant to us in some of our darkest hours. The hugs, the prayers, the offers -- I can't say it enough: thank you."

Chris Whiteid revealed the last text Riley Strain sent to his mom on the night he disappeared was, "I love you."

Meanwhile, Riley Strain’s visibly upset mother, Michelle Whiteid, urged people to embrace their children.

“I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please," Whiteid said. "Please for me, hug your babies tight tonight."

As authorities continue to explore the circumstances that led to Strain’s death, in the press conference, Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters, that there’s no evidence to suggest there was foul play involved in the case, adding that, most likely Riley Strain accidentally fell into the river.