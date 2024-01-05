"Arrest the child’s mother": Internet reacts as Tyreek Hill's house fire allegedly started by a child playing with lighter

A fire at Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill's home on Wednesday, December 3, 2023, allegedly started by a child playing with a lighter, left the internet shocked. According to the fire officials, all occupants of the home were safely evacuated during the "unintentional, accidental" fire, and no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, firefighters rushed to Tyreek Hill's Southwest Ranches home around 2 pm to attend to a two-alarm fire. The Dolphins receiver was practicing with his team then left early to be with his family. According to CBS News, it took 45 minutes to put out the fire, which left a "gaping hole in the roof" and "substantial smoke and water damage inside."

On Thursday, following an investigation, a fire official confirmed that the child was playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom where the fire started. While no details about the child were released, he added that the case was now closed.

Internet users were left appalled at the incident and were quick to criticize the family for their carelessness.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Oyinclock )

"Negligence": Netizens react to a child accidentally causing a fire in Tyreek Hill's home

News of a child accidentally starting fire at Tyreek Hill's home because of an unattended lighter spread, and internet users were quick to express concerns on whether the child was being supervised. Many were horrified that the fire could have been worse with far worse consequences.

Below are some reactions from netizens, as seen under @DailyLoud's X post about the fire.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@crizgold07)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@PatBen25)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@I_CARE_LESS2)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@simparino)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@gojase)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Rae_Eman)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Kosmo1978)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Degen__inc)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@COMEDIANGAMBLER)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@adenijisp)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Veganhippo21)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@farezv)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@wisdomquotient)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@RichQuack)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@Turtle1therace)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@WilliamATyler)

In his statement, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed Tyreek Hill and his family were safe.

"No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home."

Aerial footage of the fire, taken by NBC South Florida, showed heavy smoking coming from the house. Rosenhaus explained that despite the fire being contained in one room, it suffered extensive smoke and water damage.