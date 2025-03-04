"At least she can laugh"— Internet reacts to Karla Sofía Gascón praising Conan O'Brien despite his jokes at the Oscars ceremony

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, saw an unexpected yet lighthearted exchange between Emilia Pérez, actress Karla Sofía Gascón, and Oscars host Conan O'Brien. O'Brien, known for his comedic monologues, made a couple of jokes referencing Gascón's past social media controversy, sparking mixed reactions from audiences.

During his opening monologue, Conan O'Brien addressed the frequent use of explicit language in Anora, the film that won Best Picture at the ceremony. He remarked:

"Little fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist. 'You tweeted what?!'"

O'Brien then directly referenced Gascón in another joke, stating:

"I'm having fun. Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight. And, Karla, if you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Despite being the subject of the jokes, Gascón later displayed a sense of humor about the moment. The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, took to Instagram on March 3 to share photos from the event along with the caption:

"Thanks to the members of @theacademy for the nomination for best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala. I really enjoyed it, very amiable and funny, especially your fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O'Brien."

Gascón's witty response drew praise from fans online. One X user wrote:

"At least she can laugh to keep from crying."

"Karla Sofía Gascón is so kind," another user commented.

"Love that she can take a joke," a user remarked.

The comments on X showed a mix of reactions, with some praising Karla Sofía Gascón's humor and kindness, while others criticized her and called for her to be ignored after the Oscars.

"The fact that at yesterday's Oscars they normalized the fact that she is racist, transph*bic, and homoph*bic is problematic," a user wrote.

"Let's just forget about her entirely now that the awards season is over," an X user commented.

"We don't care about her," another remarked.

Karla Sofía Gascón made history at the 97th Academy Awards despite losing the best actress win

With her performance in Emilia Pérez, Gascón became the first openly trans actor to receive an Academy Award nomination. Despite losing the Best Actress award to Anora star Mikey Madison, her co-star Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress, and the film's song El Mal took home Best Original Song.

Karla Sofía Gascón has received widespread recognition for her role in Emilia Pérez (2024), earning multiple prestigious awards. At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, she made history as the first transgender actress to win Best Actress, sharing the honor with her three co-stars, as reported by Variety on February 24.

This milestone was followed by another major achievement when she won the European Film Award for Best Actress, becoming the first trans woman to receive this accolade.

