ATEEZ reportedly receives offers from luxury fashion brands Valentino and Dolce&Gabbana to create their stage outfits for Coachella

On Friday, April 12, 2024, the Korean media outlet My Daily reported that ATEEZ will be seen donning specially made outfits by two renowned luxury brands, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana, for their performance at the Coachella Music Festival.

The offer was reportedly made soon after the confirmation that the eight-piece K-pop group would perform at the Coachella Music Festival on April 12 and 19. While Valentino has previously styled Conan Gray for his 2022 Coachella performance, Dolce & Gabbana dressed BLACKPINK for the 2023 Coachella.

ATEEZ's upcoming appearance will make them the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella, an annual music festival that has been happening for over 23 years.

ATEEZ is "diligently" preparing for Coachella performance

Expand Tweet

Fans and netizens are excited to see what the group has planned for its Coachella 2024 performance, especially in clothing created by Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

As the first K-pop boy group to be invited to the event, the members shared a few words about their upcoming performance through their agency, KQ Entertainment. They expressed that they're honored to be one of the renowned Coachella performers and also promised to keep up their reputation as "Performance Kings."

"We plan to show our true worth as 'Performance Powerhouses' at Coachella through the expertise we have accumulated while sailing around the world. We feel a sense of responsibility as we are the first K-pop boy group to be invited to Coachella. We have prepared diligently. We will prove what kind of team ATEEZ is and what K-pop is all about on stage," the statement read. (Translation via @ATEEZofficial on X)

Coachella is an annual festival in a desert region in California, USA, that gathers artists from around the world. This year, It is expected to take place on April 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21. Naturally, the lineup features several artists, from bands to soloists, from across the globe.

However, only a handful of K-pop artists are scheduled for the event. Apart from ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM and The Rose are expected to represent South Korea at the event.

The K-pop group's performance at the Coachella Music Festival will kick off on April 13, 2.45 pm KST. Though the event will be held in California, USA, those who cannot attend can stream the live performances online through Coachella's official YouTube Channel.

ATEEZ is an eight-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under KQ Entertainment in 2018. The group grew famous for their unique song releases paired with energetic performances. The group debuted with their first EP, Treasure, released on October 24, 2018. From there, fans have had high expectations from the group with respect to both music and performance quality.

Throughout their time in the industry, the group has established themselves with the title "Performance Kings," and people endlessly praise the members for their unmatched energy and enthusiasm. Several of their performances have gone viral, starting from their performance at MAMA to their iconic dance covers.