ATEEZ and NCT DREAM set to perform at the 2024 Summer Sonic rock festival in Japan 

On April 10, Summer Sonic officially announced through their X account that K-pop groups, including ATEEZ and NCT Dream, would take the stage at the 2024 Summer Sonic festival in Japan.

ATEEZ will perform in Osaka and Tokyo on August 17 and August 18, 2024, respectively. NCT DREAM, on the other hand, will take the stage in Tokyo and Osaka on August 17 and August 18, 2024, respectively. The groups will perform at the Zozo Marine Stadium & Makuhari Messe in Tokyo and EXPO' 70 Commemorative Park in Osaka.

ATEEZ, NCT Dream, Lee Young-ji, and more set to perform at the 2024 Summer Sonic festival

Expand Tweet

The rock music festival Summer Sonic is held annually on one weekend in August in Chiba/Tokyo and Osaka, Japan simultaneously. It features groups performing in Osaka on one day and then in Chiba or Tokyo the next day, and vice versa. It not only invites domestic pop groups but also incorporates international bands and solo artists into its schedule.

Initially held in 2000 at Fuji-Q Highland resort in Yamanashi Prefecture, the festival was relocated to Chiba, which is east of Tokyo, the following year (2001). Since 2002, the festival has been held in Chiba and Osaka, Japan.

The 2024 Summer Sonic festival unveiled the list of artists who will take the stage on August 17 and 18. On August 17, Saturday, the following performers will take the stage at Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe:

Måneskin

Glay

Gen Hoshino

Lil Yachty

Major Lazer

OneRepublic

AKMU

Belle & Sebastian

Bleachers

BRIGHT

Chilli Beans

imase

Jon Batiste

Laufey

Lee Young-ji

Madison Beer

NCT DREAM

NOA

Nothing But Thieves

Stephan Sanchez

Super Beaver

Meanwhile, on August 18, Sunday, the following artists will perform at the 2024 Summer Sonic music festival at the Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe:

Bring Me the Horizon

AURORA

Greta Van Fleet

PinkPantheress

AJR

new school leaders (Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders)

ATEEZ

BABYMONSTER

Creepy Nuts

Henry Moodie

Dai Hirai (平井大)

Hitsujibungaku (羊文学)

Hoobastank

INI

JO1

LOVEJOY

Nulbarich

Olivia Dean

Wednesday Campanella (水曜日のカンパネラ)

Tyla

Yves Tumor

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Summer Sonic Music Festival will be held at EXPO' 70 Commemorative Park, Osaka, on August 17 and 18. The line-up for August 17, Saturday, 2024, includes:

Bring Me the Horizon

AURORA

Greta Van Fleet

ΡΙΝΚΡΑΝΤHERESS

A.J.R.

new school leaders (Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders)

ATEEZ

Creepy Nuts

Henry Moodie

Dai Hirai (平井大)

Hitsujibungaku ( 羊文学)

Hoobastank

INI

JO1

Lovejoy

Olivia Dean

Wednesday Campanella (水曜日のカンパネラ)

Tyla

Yves Tumor

The artists set to take the stage on August 18, Sunday, 2024, at EXPO' 70 Commemorative Park, Osaka, include:

Måneskin

Lil Yachty

OneRepublic

Phoenix

Underworld

Vaundy

Belle and Sebastian

Bleachers

Bright

Chilli Beans

imase

Jon Batiste

Laufey

Madison Beer

NCT DREAM

NOA

Nothing but Thieves

Stephen Sanchez

Super Beaver

The 2024 Summer Sonic Rock Music Festival also mentioned that it would soon announce more artists set to perform at the event. The tickets for the festival are available for purchase via the official website and are sold as one-day or two-day passes. They are exchanged for wristbands at the venue.

More about the 2024 Summer Sonic music festival

Expand Tweet

The Summer Sonic music festival has been preceded by an all-night event called Sonic Mania since 2011. It is a separately ticketed event held in Chiba that features an electronic dance music (EDM)-centric line-up. It is slated to be held on August 16, 2024.

Sonic Mania will feature the following artists, who will perform at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo:

Underworld

Phoenix

Major Lazer

Arca

Hasegawa white paper

Nia Archives

Shintaro Sakamoto

Young Fathers

Summer Sonic Festival was founded by the CEO of Tokyo promotions company Creativeman Productions Ltd., Naoki Shimizu, in 2000, Japan. It is regarded as Japan's biggest music event as it features popular music acts of different genres, including rock, alternative, electronic, metal, hip hop, pop, and more.

K-pop fans are now excited to see their favorite artists, including ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, BABYMONSTER, and others, take the stage at the upcoming music festival.