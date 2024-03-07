"2024 is truly his year": Fans ecstatic as Stray Kids' Felix crowns as the fastest 4th gen K-Pop idol to surpass 13M followers on Instagram

On March 7, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix was crowned as the fastest fourth-generation K-pop idol to surpass 13 million followers on Instagram, creating a buzz on social media.

The singer launched his social media account in July 2023 and was verified in August of the same year. It is currently based in South Korea, and the idol has shared fifty posts till now. As it has not even been a year since the idol created his Instagram account, fans are proud of the idol for his latest feat. They are celebrating and sharing a handful of posts to express their joy.

"You deserve it": Fans are proud of the Stray Kids' Felix's latest milestone

On March 5, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix made his runway debut at the Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear show for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week. He dominated the stage with several posts praising his walk and the visuals shared on social media.

At that time, the eagle-eyed fans observed that the idol had 12.8 Million followers on Instagram and after its runway debut, it skyrocketed to 13 Million, displaying his ability to impress everyone with his charisma. He gained over 36,406 new fans on Instagram by March 6, 2024, according to X user meowlixie.

According to Brandwatch, Felix was the most mentioned male celebrity during Paris Fashion Week on social media. As fans learned about the singer's latest achievement, they took to the internet and shared congratulatory posts for the idol flaunting his worldwide influence.

They also expressed their gratitude towards the Maison, which made it possible for him to fulfill his dream, and the fashion week significantly increased his popularity. Some fans also planned to get the idol 20 million followers by the end of 2024. They are proud, referring to the idol as 'Louis Vuitton Prince.'

Meanwhile, Felix shared three posts related to the recent fashion show on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude to Nicolas Ghesquière, the women's creative director at Louis Vuitton and congratulated him on his 10th anniversary with the fashion house. The idol was ecstatic about sharing the runway with South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-yeon.

In recent news, Stray Kids is gearing up to headline the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park concert on July 14, 2024, and the I-Days Milano music festival on July 12, 2024.

The group has also released its agenda for the present year through a video, STEP OUT 2024. They plan to conduct a third world tour, a fourth meeting, release a new album, and more for their fandom (STAY).