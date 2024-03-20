BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon makes a stunning debut in latest 'Sheesh' teaser

YG Entertainment dropped the BABYMONSTER's teaser for the upcoming single Sheesh featuring the group member Ahyeon on March 20, 2024. She made her long-awaited debut as the idol flaunted her visuals in the video.

BABYMONS7ER is the upcoming debut mini-album of the group featuring Sheesh as the title track and six other songs. The tracklist includes Monsters (Intro), Sheesh, Like That, Stuck in the Middle (OT7 version), Batter Up (OT7 version), Dream, and Stuck in the Middle remix. It will be available as a CD and for digital download and streaming.

Expand Tweet

BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon stuns fans with her much-awaited appearance

BABYMONSTER officially debuted on November 27, 2023, with six members, including Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, with their single, Batter Up.

At that time, Ahyeon was on a temporary hiatus for health reasons. YG Entertainment stated that the idol needed rest and that she would return after recovering fully. However, many fans were worried and feared that she had allegedly left the group.

Fast forward to January 24, 2024, the agency shared a surprise video on their official YouTube channel, where they announced the return of Ahyeon and the release of their mini-album, BABYMONS7ER. They also stated that the singles Batter-Up and Stuck in the Middle will be re-recorded with the seven members and released in April.

Fans were excited as Ahyeon made her debut through the Sheesh teaser. They could not take their eyes off the idol who impressed the fandom with her hand movements and overpowering visuals.

In the fifteen-second video, Ahyeon donned an A-line blue and black outfit and her hair in two braids. She can be seen singing a few excerpts from her upcoming single and making eye contact with viewers through the camera.

Expand Tweet

Ahyeon's hand movements and facial expressions radiated an element of darkness, which is the description of the Sheesh. The recent teaser for the title track resonates with the details provided by YG Entertainment through the introductory video shared on March 17, 2024, on the group's YouTube channel.

"SHEESH has an element of darkness to it, something not presented by BABYMONSTER so far. The chorus is powerful. I think many people will be humming to the chorus. It also has fun choreography to it. It's a very addictive song. It's such a great song, and I think you can look forward to it."

BABYMONSTER has also released a few details regarding their first fan meet SEE YOU THERE. They will head to several locations, including Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. The dates for the fan meeting will be provided soon.

BABYMONS7ER is slated for release on April 1, 2024, at midnight KST. Several events and performances will be organized to promote the group's upcoming album.