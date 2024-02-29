On February 28, 2024, BTS' Jungkook's digital single Seven (Clean version) was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for surpassing 100 million streams, marking the golden maknae's first solo song to achieve this milestone.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan, also known as Nihon Rekodo Kyokai or RIAJ, is an industry trade group comprised of Japanese corporations involved in the music industry. Founded in 1942, it has its headquarters in Kita-Aoyama, Minato, Tokyo.

As Jungkook's Seven reached another milestone in the land of the rising sun, fans took to social media to celebrate it, and one user tweeted:

"He's so loved and successful."

Expand Tweet

"HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK': Fans are proud of the BTS member for his latest feat

Expand Tweet

Jungkook released his debut digital single Seven on July 14, 2023, through Big Hit Music. The song has several versions, including clean and explicit. The Seven (Clean version) achieved the latest milestone by being certified platinum by RIAJ in Japan for surpassing 100 million streams.

He collaborated with the American female rapper Latto for the song. It was produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut and co-written by Latto, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Jon Bellion.

The song has achieved other milestones, including being certified platinum by Canada Music and certified gold by New Zealand's Recorded Music NZ, the Portuguese Phonographic Association, and the Spanish Music Producers. It has also been certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry and platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In addition to achieving platinum certification from RIAJ for surpassing 100 million streams, Jungkook's Seven (Explicit version) has also been certified gold by the same organization.

As the news broke, fans took to social media to congratulate the golden maknae for his latest feat and shared a series of congratulatory posts for the idol. They also trended phrases like "History Maker" and "Main Pop Boy" on social media to express their elation about the idol's achievement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another achievement regarding Jungkook's Seven is that it emerged as the fastest song to surpass one billion streams in Spotify history in less than 108 days.

As of December 12, 2023, the official music video for the song had surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. The single is also part of his studio album GOLDEN, which he released on November 3, 2023, featuring Standing Next to You as the leading track.

BTS' Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. The duo joined the service as companion soldiers and recently graduated from their five weeks of basic training. They were deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and are expected to be discharged by 2025.