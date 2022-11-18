ATEEZ's Hongjoong donates 10 million won to Korean World Vision under ATINY's name

ATEEZ's leader and member Hongjoong recently donated 10 million Won (approximately $7500) to the Korea World Vision under the name ATINY (ATEEZ's fandom).

On November 17, K-pop boy group ATINY celebrated the anniversary of their fan club and Hongjoong won hearts by doing a thoughtful deed to celebrate the special day.

On the same day, the Korean arm of the international relief and development non-governmental organization, World Vision, shared that they have received 10 million won in donations from the HALA HALA singer.

“We’ve received a donation of 10 million won [approximately $7,400] for ‘Dreaming Children’ from ATEEZ member Hongjoong.”

Although the K-pop idol did not want to get any attention from the media, fans acknowledged his gracious actions and thanked him for making the donation under their name.

In a video, the Wave singer can also be seen saying that he wanted to donate under ATINYs' label since they also make thoughtful donations under his name.

ATEEZ's Hongjoong receives praise for his thoughtful donation to the Dreaming Children campaign

Hongjoong, who donated 10 million won towards the Dreaming Children project, earned praise from fans as well as the president of the World Vision community. He shared that the artist made a donation to shine a light on their fans and help children achieve their dreams in the future.

In a statement, Jo Myung-hwan commented:

“This donation where an artist participated in a donation in order to shine light on their fans will become a great example of another method to spread positive influence. In the future too, World Vision will work to use this donation well in helping children, who dream of becoming musicians like ATEEZ’s Hongjoong, dream bigger and try new things.”

On the other hand, the ATEEZ member also shared his happiness after doing a meaningful thing to commemorate their fan club anniversary.

“I’m incredibly happy to make a donation in our fans’ name in time for our official fan club ATINY’s founding anniversary. It’s that much more meaningful that I can help children who have musical dreams but are in less fortunate circumstances.”

According to reports, in the first week of November, the rapper hosted a film photography exhibition titled "FROM NOVEMBER 7, 1998” to celebrate his birthday.

While the entry was free, each visitor was made to earn 5000 points through on-site events. These points were later converted into cash and then donated ahead.

Earlier this month, ATEEZ also donated to the victims of the Itaewon tragedy as a group.

Comprising eight members - Hongjoong, Mingi, Yeosang, Wooyoung, Yunho, Jongho, San, Seonghwa - ATEEZ made their debut in 2018. Since then, they have acquired a huge fandom with multiple hits such as The Real, Wonderland, Say My Name, and more.

Currently, the boys are touring across the United States for their THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL world tour. Later, in December, they will head to Canada for another rocking stage.

