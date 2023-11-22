"Attempted murder": Russian Lady Hartford video goes viral, sparks outrage as nightclub closes door amid backlash 

Russian Lady, a popular bar and nightclub in Hartford, Connecticut, is being investigated after a viral video showed the establishment staff assaulting a patron. The state Department of Consumer Protection opened an investigation into The Russian Lady on Tuesday, November 21, after a video which documented the assault went viral online.

In the inaudible video, a group of staff members can be seen dragging a man across the floor by his shirt collar before pushing him down the stairs. The men then continue to hit the victim before throwing him down another flight of stairs.

Expand Tweet

The camera then zooms in on the victim lying unconscious on the foot of the staircase as a staff member wearing a black jacket with the word “security” emblazoned on his back traipses down the stairs to check on the visibly injured man.

WTNH, citing the Hartford police, reported that officers were called to The Russian Lady on November 4, 2023, around 1.45 am, for a report of an assault where they spoke to the victim with lacerations. Police said that the individual declined medical treatment. Despite his refusal, the victim was taken to the hospital and was subsequently treated and released.

Expand Tweet

At the time, the security reportedly told the police that the individual was not cooperating and that he fell down the stairs himself. However, the video of the incident circulating on social media platforms painted a different picture and showed the staff’s culpability in the altercation. Reacting to the clip, a social media user declared that the situation indicated “Attempted murder.”

Russian Lady shuts down amid backlash over video of staff viciously attacking a man

The popular bar in Hartford, Russian Lady, has reportedly closed its doors until further notice after a viral video surfaced online this week which showed their staff viciously assaulting a patron.

The Department of Consumer Protection said that the bar, located on Ann Uccello Street, voluntarily suspended its liquor license and that the licensee was cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities said that they decided to launch the investigation after the viral video painted a different picture than what the security at Russian Lady said at the time of the incident on November 4.

“We were just made aware as a department of video that surfaced,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, told WTNH “We’ve viewed that video and determined this clearly paints a different picture of what happened here. This is going to be a very active investigation.”

The video, which has garnered a million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, has appalled netizens, who didn’t hold back while expressing their shock and disgust. A netizen said:

“This is what happens when clubs/restaurants hire anybody to do security. If you look at the high-top places, they have professionals who know how to de-escalate a situation and safely transport someone outside.”

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the clip, several others wrote:

Expand Tweet

Screenshot via Twitter

In the wake of the backlash, the Russian Lady deleted their web and Facebook page. However, an Instagram account that appeared to belong to the bar in Hartford described themselves as an establishment with three floors of excitement with five Bars, adding they were home to Hartford's number one Rooftop patio, along with the only Vodka Bar in the area.