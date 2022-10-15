Baby Formula recall 2022 list: All you need to know as Abbott issues statement over spoilage concerns 

Abbott has issued a recall on more infant formula after discovering defective packs and improper seals, which could potentially lead to spoilage. The organization announced that if a child consumes the infected formula, they could potentially experience stomach problems, including vomiting and diarrhea.

The Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility has withdrawn the two fluid ounce/ 59 ml bottles. Moreover, Abbott was responsible for the formula's manufacturing.

It was primarily distributed to hospitals, doctor’s offices, and certain United States retailers and distributors. One lot was also sent to Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Thomas, and St. Croix. Two other lots were sent to Trinidad, Tobago, Panama, Curacao, and Canada.

List of Abbott products affected by the recent recall

The following list includes all the products affected by the latest recall:

Similac 360 Total Care

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similar Special Care 24

Similar Pro-Total Comfort

Similar NeoSure

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

The lot numbers are available on the similacrecall official website.

The withdrawal, which was issued on Friday, will not spark a nationwide shortage of baby formula, which the States experienced earlier this year. According to the Illinois-based company:

“This recall equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S. and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant supply”

It is important to note that Abbott’s recall does not include any other infant formula from other brands. Additionally, it is also separate from the organization’s other products and formulas made in other facilities other than Ohio.

What must one do if they have purchased the withdrawn product?

Customers who have bought the withdrawn infant formula are advised not to use the product.

Joe Manning, Abbott’s executive vice president of nutritional products, released a press statement in light of the recent dilemma. He announced:

“We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously. We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need.”

Axios also reported that following the withdrawal, the production of the Similac infant formula will continue through other manufacturers. Abbott added that the formula will be produced in:

“alternative product sizes and formats for delivery to retail locations, in addition to increased production throughout our global manufacturing network.”

This is not the first time Abbott has recalled their products. In February, Abbott, who is also the U.S.’s largest formula manufacturer, announced that they were closing their biggest factory in Michigan amid a federal probe. The organization was accused of provoking bacterial infections among several children, with two of them dying.

The FDA then found several violations at the production plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaking roof, and negligent safety protocols. Many parents suffered from infant formula shortages during this time.

