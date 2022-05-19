Fact Check: Are states sending free baby formula to those who call Similac and Enfamil customer service?

The United States' ongoing baby formula shortage has rightfully flicked the panic switch amongst parents who are frantic to procure Similac, Enfamil, or any of the other major brands for their infants.

The mounting hysteria has led to a number of Facebook posts making claims of free baby formula. One such post made by user Sandra Aguirre on May 16 promises that Similac and Enfamil will notify the state to send across free baby formula to those who call their customer service helpline numbers. Several variations of this post have been widely circulating on social media. This article investigates the credibility of this claim.

Are the Facebook posts advertising free baby formula from Similac and Enfamil true?

On Monday, May 16, Facebook user Sandra Aguirre sent a number of mothers into a flurry with the claim that they could avail free baby formula amidst the nationwide shortage. The post has been re-shared a whopping 17k times and has bred a number of copycat posts peddling the same declaration.

The caption of the post reads:

“Hi moms! Due to the shortage of formula if you call enfamil or similac they will notify the state you can’t find any for your child and the state will send you a 6 pack of 12 Oz cans to your address! For free!! hopefully the state has some to help out! The shortage has gotten worse but it doesn’t hurt to call and ask! I hope this helps.”

Another user, Adrianna Maria Marrone, added on to the original post, writing:

"They’ve sent formula to me for free twice already when my baby was 2 months back in February, times could be different now. I hope this helps."

However, this claim has been proven false, according to a statement made by Vicky Assardo, a spokesperson from Abbott Nutrition, which manufactures Similiac. Karen Twigg May, another spokesperson from Abbott, also told USA Today that the claims were “not valid offers,” fruitlessly making desperate families expend "time and energy chasing down false leads.”

The posts were flagged as 'false information' by the social media platform as well, citing fact-checking by independent fact-checkers. However, it is to be noted that the numbers listed in the posts are legitimate. Callers dialing Similac's helpline number were greeted with the following automated message:

“Some social media posts have rumored we’re providing free cases of Similac infant formula. This is not true. We understand the anxiety of parents who are facing empty shelves, and we are doing everything we can to get more formula to families.”

Similac's recorded call also redirected callers to its website's information center, which contained information about efforts to ramp up production and Abbott's recent agreement with the FDA to reopen its closed Sturgis, Michigan facility.

Another Facebook post by user Stephanie Ellissa dated May 15 gave false information that Tricare, the Defense Department's health care program, "will now pay to have [baby formula] shipped directly to you," due to the baby formula shortage.

The company debunked this claim on their website, stating that it only covers formulas and vitamins for enrollees in their program who suffer from metabolic disorders. Tricare's coverage does not extend to "regular baby formula for otherwise-healthy infants."

Edited by Babylona Bora