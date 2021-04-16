Bad Bunny concert fiasco: Glitches in Ticketmaster spark fury among fans

Bad Bunny may be getting praise for his recent match at WrestleMania 37. He and tag team partner Damien Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison, where some felt he stole the show.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said of Ticketmaster, whose site crashed and caused Bad Bunny fans to be furious.
Why are Bad Bunny fans angry?
According to a story by Distractify, fans were trying to book tickets for the artist's latest tour and endured long (virtual) lines to get their hands on these tickets. Sadly, the only thing that came at the end was multiple 'service and time-out errors.'
While it's understood that these were virtual lines, the frustration was felt among Bad Bunny's fanbase. The pop star has an enthusiastic fanbase, and their disappointment was evident from their show of "anger" on Twitter.
As seen above, Bad Bunny fans are furious at what has happened. It's probably fair to say that a things would not look good if they were at the ticket booth in person. Still, from a PR standpoint, it's not a good look for Ticketmaster.
With that in mind, these were still pre-sale tickets. According to app.com, they wrote:
"Tickets for the tour, which includes a March 18, 2022, show at the Prudential Center in Newark, go on sale at noon Friday, April 16, to the general public through Ticketmaster. Other area shows include March 16, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and March 19 and 20, 2022, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn."
So, to put it mildly, all hope is not lost. Bad Bunny fans will be there on board for his "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022." Till then, there are plenty of these hilarious memes mocking the experience on Ticketmaster that will entertain his fans to no end.