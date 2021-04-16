Bad Bunny concert fiasco: Glitches in Ticketmaster spark fury among fans

Bad Bunny may be getting praise for his recent match at WrestleMania 37. He and tag team partner Damien Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison, where some felt he stole the show.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said of Ticketmaster, whose site crashed and caused Bad Bunny fans to be furious.

Why are Bad Bunny fans angry?

According to a story by Distractify, fans were trying to book tickets for the artist's latest tour and endured long (virtual) lines to get their hands on these tickets. Sadly, the only thing that came at the end was multiple 'service and time-out errors.'

While it's understood that these were virtual lines, the frustration was felt among Bad Bunny's fanbase. The pop star has an enthusiastic fanbase, and their disappointment was evident from their show of "anger" on Twitter.

Me: *literally about to purchase bad bunny tickets after waiting an hour*

Ticketmaster: *crashes*

Me: pic.twitter.com/rwevnpTHJ4 — vic (@3500vic) April 15, 2021

The fact that everyone Ik is going to the Bad Bunny concert in Dallas... we all better take pics like this 🤙🏼😤 pic.twitter.com/Sped4BrhcY — j pérez (@Rebornrocks17) April 14, 2021

Me: waiting in line to get my Bad bunny tickets on ticket master pic.twitter.com/LdLK01KTAK — Minita ♡ (@Minitaaa23) April 15, 2021

NOT TICKETMASTER CRASHING WHEN THE BAD BUNNY TIX GO ON SALE pic.twitter.com/2NwtAgxRtK — rose͛ (@roseeemalfoy) April 15, 2021

TICKETMASTER PLS DONT PLAY W ME RN I NEED TO SEE BAD BUNNY NOW pic.twitter.com/NOPhgav2Pi — pedro (@pedroyuhh) April 15, 2021

Me and my homies on Ticketmaster this Friday trying to cop those Bad Bunny tickets 😬 pic.twitter.com/DKAqlemli5 — Josh (@Yoshi_NY) April 12, 2021

Me preparing to buy these bad bunny tickets with codes and logging in three hours before.... only to get 504 error from Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/Dji2ZLIo6W — ㅂ (@eperez96) April 15, 2021

Me on Ticketmaster rn trying to get these Bad Bunny tickets. pic.twitter.com/mA6EiLhxsn — Keren (ケレン) (@CosmicKern) April 15, 2021

When Ticketmaster says your up next for the badbunny ticket but you end up getting the 303 error code pic.twitter.com/KbJbViUJSD — jesuslover🥸 (@drealjehovahbih) April 16, 2021

me getting bad bunny tickets even after Ticketmaster crashed pic.twitter.com/VBsdj6AM3M — tiffany (@mommymilkerrs) April 15, 2021

As seen above, Bad Bunny fans are furious at what has happened. It's probably fair to say that a things would not look good if they were at the ticket booth in person. Still, from a PR standpoint, it's not a good look for Ticketmaster.

With that in mind, these were still pre-sale tickets. According to app.com, they wrote:

"Tickets for the tour, which includes a March 18, 2022, show at the Prudential Center in Newark, go on sale at noon Friday, April 16, to the general public through Ticketmaster. Other area shows include March 16, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and March 19 and 20, 2022, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn."

So, to put it mildly, all hope is not lost. Bad Bunny fans will be there on board for his "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022." Till then, there are plenty of these hilarious memes mocking the experience on Ticketmaster that will entertain his fans to no end.