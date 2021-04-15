Former WWE Champion says he now respects Bad Bunny after WrestleMania victory

The Miz has reached out to Bad Bunny to say he now respects his WrestleMania 37 opponent after his impressive in-ring performance.

In a recent Instagram post, the former WWE Champion wrote a lengthy statement praising Bad Bunny, highlighting the hard work and effort the musician put into his wrestling training. The Miz also mentioned how amazed the locker room was at his performance on Night One of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Here's what The Miz had to say about his newfound respect for Bad Bunny:

"Respect is a word thrown around a lot, often times incorrectly. It’s one thing no amount of money can buy - you HAVE to earn it. Even though things didn’t go my way at #WrestleMania, it would not be right for me to not acknowledge the respect I now have for @badbunnypr. He showed the world all of the hard work and dedication he put in and made the entire world, and the locker room, look on in amazement. Congratulations on having what is being called the best celebrity match at WrestleMania. You’ve earned all the praise and more importantly - my respect."

Bad Bunny and his tag-team partner Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison after an entertaining match filled with surprises. Specifically, surprises from the grammy-winning star.

Bad Bunny stole the show on the first night of WrestleMania 37

Once the final bell had rung on Bad Bunny's WrestleMania debut, positive responses and praise began pouring in from every corner of the world and the web.

One influential name from the world of pro wrestling world who was impressed with Bad Bunny's work ethic was none other than The Viper Randy Orton. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Orton said it was "a breath of fresh air" to see a celebrity give the level of dedication Bad Bunny did to his wrestling training.

"It is a breath of fresh air to see that someone like that, someone with that big kind of a following, someone who is so successful in his own world steps into ours and treats us all with respect, that is not the case always with people coming backstage into our world."

Would you like to see Bad Bunny return to WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments below.