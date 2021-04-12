Randy Orton discloses backstage reason why Bad Bunny earned his respect after WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Randy Orton appeared on the latest edition of The Bump to discuss his WrestleMania match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. However, the 14-time World Champion took time out to talk about Bad Bunny, crediting the rapper for his impressive in-ring debut on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

Randy Orton stated that he has seen several celebrities step inside the squared circle. Still, no one has come close to delivering a jaw-dropping performance like Bad Bunny did in his first-ever match at WrestleMania.

The Viper asserted that the Grammy Award-winning artist is different from any other outsider who has worked in WWE. Here's what Orton had to say:

"We have had a lot of celebrities, over the years since I have been here, come in and try to step into our world and do what we do. Because you know, everyone can do it, right? We make it look easy, but it is not. And for the first time, maybe not the first time, but for the first time in this manner, I can say that seeing Bad Bunny come into our world, seeing him completely halt his touring schedule, his music, and any kind of thing he had going on. He stopped it dead in the tracks so that he can get in the ring."

Randy Orton further noted that, unlike other celebrities, Bad Bunny was always respectful towards WWE Superstars backstage. The Viper was impressed when Bady Bunny trained for five hours to improve himself before WrestleMania.

Orton stated that by putting in multiple hours of hard work behind the scenes in the lead-up to WrestleMania, Bad Bunny showed the utmost respect for the craft and earned his colleagues' appreciati

Randy Orton further acknowledged Bad Bunny's dominance over his opponents at WrestleMania and officially labeled him a WWE Superstar. The Viper was quoted saying:

"I have seen him. Those practice rings, and I have seen him in there with the trainers, trying to get as good as he can get. Two, three, four, five hours a day. That impresses me. And I have to say thank you to Bad Bunny for having respect for what I do and what everyone in the locker room does, and what WWE does. I appreciated him as a fan, but now I can look over at him and call him a fellow performer in my world."

"It is a breath of fresh air to see that someone like that, someone with that big kind of a following, someone who is so successful in his own world steps into ours and treats us all with respect, that is not the case always with people coming backstage into our world. I feel it is important for me to say that I appreciate Bad Bunny and the hard work he put into delivering last night. He knocked everyone's socks off. I was watching, and I know he impressed a lot of us. He is officially a WWE Superstar now in my book."

Randy Orton will compete on the second night of WrestleMania 37. He has been feuding with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss on RAW for a long time. Tonight, both Superstars will look to write the final chapter of their storyline.

Bad Bunny's fantastic showing alongside Damian Priest WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison on Night One of WrestleMania 37. The four Superstars engaged in an entertaining match, with Bad Bunny ending up stealing the show. The rapper was creative in his offense and shocked both of his opponents with his in-ring skills.

At first, Bad Bunny took a lot of punishment during his match at WrestleMania. He then relied on the Bunny Destroyer and Falcon Arrows to turn the tide in his and Priest's favor. In the end, Bad Bunny delivered a devastating crossbody off the top rope to pin The Miz at WrestleMania.

His confidence inside the ring, coupled with his surprisingly good maneuvers, made Bad Bunny one of the most impressive performers on the first night of WrestleMania. Miz and Morrison also admitted that Bad Bunny had earned their respect with his performance in the match.