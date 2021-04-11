WrestleMania 37 Night 1: 2 superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – AJ Styles becomes Grand Slam Champion, Bad Bunny makes best in-ring debut in WWE history?

The first night of WrestleMania 37 delivered an action-packed show. We saw two titles change hands while one championship was successfully defended. One of the show's highlights included Braun Strowman throwing Shane McMahon off the top of the Steel Cage in their match. The show also confirmed that Natalya and Tamina would challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles tomorrow after the duo won the Tag Team Turmoil match.

Overall, it was an exciting show, and several top superstars got to live their WrestleMania moment. A few matches exceeded our expectations and featured some of the best spots from the night. Unfortunately, not everyone could make the most of this opportunity.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who impressed us on the first night of WrestleMania 37 and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed at WrestleMania 37: AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Omos picked an epic victory at WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles picked up a monumental victory at WrestleMania 37 to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He teamed up with Omos to take on The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Winning the title also earned one of the rarest honors in the promotion, and The Phenomenal One delivered an excellent performance to claim the titles. This match also marked Omos’ in-ring debut in WWE.

AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston kicked off this match at WrestleMania by engaging in a grueling battle. Both superstars wanted to take control of the match, but they initially struggled to outsmart each other. Kingston then managed to drag Styles into The New Day’s corner. Following that, Kingston and Woods doubled-teamed in their offense for a while before Styles finally managed to escape.

He then tagged Omos into the match and Kingston prepared himself for a fight. However, the latter was shocked to see that his kicks did not affect Omos. Both Woods and Kingston had underestimated their opponent, and they ended up paying a hefty price. Omos easily dominated them inside the ring and worked very well alongside Styles throughout the match.

Advertisement

In the match's final moments, AJ Styles climbed onto Omos’ shoulders and delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to take out Woods. Omos then turned his attention towards Kofi Kingston as both the legal competitors tried to attack each other. However, Omos got the last laugh as he hit Kingston with a massive slam to pin the champion and win the tag team titles at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles did very well in creating a comfortable space for Omos, who made a dream debut tonight. Styles deserves to stay in the limelight after he helped carry WWE RAW during the pandemic era. His title win at WrestleMania this year would be one for the history books. Most importantly, Styles will work wonders in uplifting the tag team division on RAW alongside Omos. After all, he is one of the most entertaining and dependable superstars in WWE today.

1 / 6 NEXT