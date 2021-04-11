WrestleMania 37: Braun Strowman launches Shane McMahon off the steel cage in Grudge Match win

At WrestleMania 37, WWE superstar Braun Strowman locked horns with Shane McMahon in a resilient bid to silence the Authority figure.

The two met in a Steel Cage match that ended with the Monster Among Men picking up a dominant victory after throwing Shane McMahon off the top of the cage.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37.

When Strowman was about to make his entry into the steel cage, Elias and Jaxson Ryker attacked him with multiple chair shots.

They continued to attack his leg before Shane McMahon pulled Strowman inside the ring to kickstart their WrestleMania match. He also managed to get his hands on a chair that he later used to brutalize Strowman inside the structure.

Despite struggling with his leg, Braun Strowman worked hard to fight back for dominance inside the ring.

At one point, Elias and Ryker started climbing onto the cage, whereas Shane started scaling the wall in order to escape.

Strowman knocked down all three of them by slamming himself into the steel structure. He was adamant about punishing Shane at WrestleMania, and the latter brought out the worst in the Monster Among Men.

Strowman even created a hole in the Steel Cage to pull Shane McMahon back into cell. In the closing moments of the match, both Strowman and Shane McMahon reached the top of the cage.

Strowman picked up his opportunity and grabbed Shane McMahon by the throat before throwing him off the top of the Steel Cage.

He then climbed back down and delivered a Running Powerslam to pin Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

What's next for Braun Strowman after WrestleMania 37?

The whole WrestleMania feud between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon started on RAW after the Monster Among Men was denied a chance to fight for the WWE Championship. Strowman believes he should be involved in the world title picture.

Now that Strowman has once again picked momentum after a memorable win at WrestleMania 37, he will look to carry the same on the red brand.

From feuding with the likes of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, there's a lot for Strowman to explore on WWE RAW.