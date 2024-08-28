Ballerina Farm's momfluencer Hannah Neeleman passes on her Mrs. American crown to new title-holder Mrs. Washington

Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neeleman passes her Mrs. American crown to the new Mrs. American of 2024, Mrs. Washington on August 27.

In a pre-recorded segment, Neeleman expressed gratitude and joy and recalled her reigning year.

"As Mrs American, I am filled with gratitude and joy to have been able to be a part of this journey. What a year it has been. I am deeply and forever grateful for the unawavering support of my husband Danniel and our children, Henry, Charles, George, Francis, Lois, Martha, Mabel and Flora. Your love and encouragement has been my personal strength."

The new Mrs. American, Mrs. Washington Heidi Stephens, is a certified emergency nurse and a mother of two.

More about Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neeleman

Hannah Neeleman is a social media influencer who caught people's attention through her viral posts on daily farm life on Ballerina Farm, Utah. She has over 18 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Hannah, through content on cooking, baby farm animals, children, and her husband Daniel Neeleman, raised the eyebrows of many critics who criticized and claimed that she's following a trad wife trend.

Hannah grew up in a devout Mormon household and her family is practicing Mormon. She became Mrs. America in August 2023 and participated in the Mrs. World pageant in January 2024, two weeks after giving birth to her youngest child.

As her online platforms grew, many of her followers questioned if her lifestyle was as wonderful as she showcased it online. The Times reporter Megan Agnew who visited Ballerina Farm in July 2024, published an article on July 20 titled "Meet the queen of the 'trad wives' (and her eight children)," raising questions about Hannah's wellbeing as a mother who does it all.

The article mentioned Hannah takes care of her eight children without help and her husband Daniel Agnew during her time at the farm that sometimes she gets "so ill from exhaustion that she can't get out of bed for a week."

Agnew also commented on Neeleman's dream of becoming a professional ballerina based on which the family farm is named. Neeleman in an interview said that she was going to be a good ballerina but when she had kids her life became different.

Hannah has been vocal about the struggles of balancing motherhood while competing in beauty pageants. In January 2024, Hannah Neeleman opened up about competing in Mrs. World 2024 two weeks after giving birth to Flora and revealed that she was still bleeding a little. While speaking to the New York Times at the time, she said,

"A lot of us have kids and I don't think there's any shame in showing I just had a baby. Like, I'm not going to have a perfectly flat stomach."

As she posted pictures on social media of traveling from Ballerina Farm to Las Vegas to crown Mrs. America, Hannah called it "a night I will never forget."

