"Ban guns": Grand Rapids Public Schools ban backpacks after gun incident, leave netizens stunned

The Grand Rapids Public Schools has left parents in a dilemma since the school banned backpacks for kids after a loaded handgun was found in an elementary student’s back. School authorities claimed that this was the fourth incident in one year that a student had brought a handgun to school. Reportedly, the incident took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Larry Johnson, the executive director of safety for Grand Rapids Public Schools, made the announcement and said:
"To the parents in the community that are scared, the system is working. There's trust built up. We teach our young people if you see a weapon, don't touch a weapon. Run and tell an adult. That's what we teach them, and that's exactly what they did.”
On the other hand, the ED also talked about more security measures like increasing the number of cameras across the buildings. Furthermore, the announcement made by Larry made it clear that backpacks would be banned for the entire school year. It is not yet confirmed if the ban will be for the next year too.
However, the parents are not convinced, and neither are the netizens. One social media user talked about how schools and the state government should ban guns, not bags. The social media user said:
As the news of the ban spreads, many are taking to social media to express their thoughts and reactions to this new policy. On the other hand, parents and netizens are also suggesting more measures that schools can take to avoid such instances from happening in the future.
On the other hand, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom also spoke up on the matter and expressed his concern, as he claimed that the school was “too close to a tragedy.” At the moment, the school has not responded to the backlash and the opinions of social media users.