"Ban guns": Grand Rapids Public Schools ban backpacks after gun incident, leave netizens stunned

The Grand Rapids Public Schools has left parents in a dilemma since the school banned backpacks for kids after a loaded handgun was found in an elementary student’s back. School authorities claimed that this was the fourth incident in one year that a student had brought a handgun to school. Reportedly, the incident took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Larry Johnson, the executive director of safety for Grand Rapids Public Schools, made the announcement and said:

"To the parents in the community that are scared, the system is working. There's trust built up. We teach our young people if you see a weapon, don't touch a weapon. Run and tell an adult. That's what we teach them, and that's exactly what they did.”

Ryan Struyk @ryanstruyk GRPS: "Grand Rapids Public Schools will no longer allow scholars to bring backpacks into school following the fourth confiscation of a handgun from a student this academic year. A loaded handgun was discovered in the backpack of a third-grade student." GRPS: "Grand Rapids Public Schools will no longer allow scholars to bring backpacks into school following the fourth confiscation of a handgun from a student this academic year. A loaded handgun was discovered in the backpack of a third-grade student."

On the other hand, the ED also talked about more security measures like increasing the number of cameras across the buildings. Furthermore, the announcement made by Larry made it clear that backpacks would be banned for the entire school year. It is not yet confirmed if the ban will be for the next year too.

However, the parents are not convinced, and neither are the netizens. One social media user talked about how schools and the state government should ban guns, not bags. The social media user said:

Social media users shocked as school bans backpack after an 8-year-old was found with a loaded gun in his bag: Netizens' reactions explored (Image via Twitter)

"Insane": Netizens stunned as Grand Rapids Public Schools issues notice to ban backpacks

As the Grand Rapids Public Schools recently made an announcement to ban backpacks, the news left social media users stunned. The school district has issued a notice to ban backpacks in response to a recent incident where a gun was found in a student's bag.

This marks the fourth such incident in one year, leading the school district to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of its students.

As the news of the ban spreads, many are taking to social media to express their thoughts and reactions to this new policy. On the other hand, parents and netizens are also suggesting more measures that schools can take to avoid such instances from happening in the future.

Matthew Wallinga @SirWhistles Grand Rapids public schools announced a ban on backpacks today after a 3rd grader was found with a loaded gun in theirs… and that was the 4th incident this school year. Banning backpacks in school… that’s how scared everyone is now. This is insane. Grand Rapids public schools announced a ban on backpacks today after a 3rd grader was found with a loaded gun in theirs… and that was the 4th incident this school year. Banning backpacks in school… that’s how scared everyone is now. This is insane.

Paul Flower @flowerpaul We have three grandkids in Grand Rapids Public Schools. Today, our oldest granddaughter came home in tears and wants to know why they banned backpacks. The district confiscated the fourth gun of the year; it was loaded, in a 3rd grader’s backpack. That’s why. What are we doing? We have three grandkids in Grand Rapids Public Schools. Today, our oldest granddaughter came home in tears and wants to know why they banned backpacks. The district confiscated the fourth gun of the year; it was loaded, in a 3rd grader’s backpack. That’s why. What are we doing?

Kyle Koster @KyleKoster Grand Rapids Public Schools is instituting a backpack ban, effective immediately, after the fourth confiscation of a handgun from a student this year. All of these have been middle school kids or younger. This place is so bleak. Grand Rapids Public Schools is instituting a backpack ban, effective immediately, after the fourth confiscation of a handgun from a student this year. All of these have been middle school kids or younger. This place is so bleak.

Young Durag Strings @WeavusChrist Grand Rapids Public Schools just banned backpacks through the end of the school year after a gun was found in the backpack of a 3rd grader. The fourth incident this school year where a gun was confiscated from a student. Grand Rapids Public Schools just banned backpacks through the end of the school year after a gun was found in the backpack of a 3rd grader. The fourth incident this school year where a gun was confiscated from a student.

©as ©asanova @IAmCasCasanova Grand Rapids public schools just banned backpacks for the rest of the year due multiple kids bringing guns to school. The most recent incident was with a 3rd grader. Grand Rapids public schools just banned backpacks for the rest of the year due multiple kids bringing guns to school. The most recent incident was with a 3rd grader.

On the other hand, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom also spoke up on the matter and expressed his concern, as he claimed that the school was “too close to a tragedy.” At the moment, the school has not responded to the backlash and the opinions of social media users.

