Fact Check: Did Madonna die? Social media death hoax debunked

Madonna was the latest victim of the internet death hoax, as many fell prey to the news of the singer passing away. April Fools' Day pranks are commonplace on social media, but one particular prank featuring the singer had fans in a frenzy. The prank suggested that the iconic pop star had passed away, leaving her followers distraught and shocked. However, it was soon revealed that the prank was a hoax, and Madonna is alive and well in 2023.

It all started when a short clip of the Back That Up To The Beat singer stating, “RIP Madonna 1958-2023” started doing the rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms. The account that posted the fake video stated that she passed away and was found dead in a California hotel. The video soon reached multiple accounts, which led to many people believing the news.

However, the news is absolutely untrue, and Madonna is alive and well.

Madonna is not dead: The singer posted a tribute to Seymour Stein two days after the fake news about her death spread on social media

As news of the Material Girl singer's death spread on social media, the world of the internet was in a state of shock, as many thought the news was true. This happened after multiple posts spread across social media claiming that she passed away in California. One Facebook post also claimed:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 02, 2023), our beloved singer Madonna passed away. Madonna was born on August 16, 1958 in Bay City. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

However, neither the singer’s team nor her family has issued any statement with respect to the news being spread. However, the singer posted a tribute to Seymour Stein just two days after the videos with the hoax news were shared.

Posting a bunch of pictures with the entrepreneur, she claimed how sad she was after hearing about his death. She claimed that he was one of the most influential men in her life, someone who changed and shaped her life. In her tribute, the Like a Prayer singer also claimed that Seymour had given her the first-ever chance to showcase her musical talent. She said:

All of this led to the debunking of the news, which has brought us to a conclusion about how the singer is alive and is absolutely healthy. We urge that one should also search for verified news. At the same time, if you ever happen to come across any such fake news, the smartest and wisest thing to do is to report it so that people do not fall into the trap of believing it.

Sadly, death hoaxes are not uncommon on social media platforms, with numerous celebrities such as Tom Holland and Oprah Winfrey being falsely reported to be dead in the past. These hoaxes can be incredibly distressing for fans and loved ones, and it is crucial to exercise caution and fact-check before sharing any news online.

